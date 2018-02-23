Africa

Children 'forced to watch rape' in South Sudan

  • 23 February 2018
Women from more than forty South Sudanese womens organizations carry placards as march through the city to express the frustration and suffering that women and children face in Juba, South Sudan on December 9, 2017. Image copyright AFP
Image caption In December women from South Sudanese rights groups marched in protest at the suffering women and children face

Children in South Sudan have been forced to watch their mothers being raped and killed, the UN says.

A report by UN human rights investigators says that 40 officials may be individually responsible for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

It says civilians have been tortured and mutilated, and villages destroyed on an industrial scale.

Conflict between government factions has continued in South Sudan despite a peace deal signed in 2015.

The UN investigators collect evidence for use in future war crimes trials, and the report will be presented to the UN human Rights Council in Geneva.

Of the 40 senior officials identified as potentially responsible for atrocities, five are colonels.

But the court has still not been set up because South Sudan's parliament has not yet approved it.

