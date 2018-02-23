Africa

Africa's week in pictures: 16-22 February 2018

  • 23 February 2018

A selection of the best photos from across Africa and of Africans elsewhere in the world this week.

Kenya Wildlife Service lift a tranquillized elephant bull into an truck at the Lamuria, Nyeri county, on February 21, 2018 during the transfer of elephants from Solio, Sangare and Lewa to northern part of Tsavo East National Park in Ithumba. Image copyright AFP
Image caption It is not every day you see an elephant upside down and suspended in the air - but on Wednesday in Nyeri county, Kenya, that is exactly what was happening.
Canada Carpe Diem Circus performs at the French Institute on Febuary 15, 2018 during 1st Circus Festival in Abidjan in Ivory Coast. Image copyright AFP
Image caption It was people who were flying in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, during its first Circus Festival.
Mourners and supporters of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party wave good bye to Zimbabwe's iconic opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai who died last week after a battle with cancer, on February 20, 2018, during his burial at his rural village Humanikwa in Buhera. Image copyright AFP
Image caption In Zimbabwe, people gathered to mourn the loss of Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) leader Morgan Tsvangirai, who has died aged 65.
A newborn at the Juba Teaching Hospital in Juba, the South Sudanese capital's only fully functioning maternity ward which has five beds and only solar-powered electricity Image copyright AFP
Image caption The same day, a mother was welcoming her newborn in a hospital in Juba, South Sudan. The country is one of the most dangerous places on earth to give birth, Unicef revealed this week.
Two Ethiopian war veterans sporting military regalia walk down a path during a memorial service commemorating the anniversary of the 'Addis Ababa Massacre' Image copyright AFP
Image caption In Ethiopia veterans marked the Addis Ababa Massacre, when at least 20,000 Ethiopians were killed by occupying Italian forces on 19 February, 1937.
Libyans wave national flags as they attend a celebration marking the seventh anniversary of the Libyan revolution which toppled late leader and strongman Moamer Kadhafi, in the capital Tripoli's Martyrs Square on February 17, 2018. Image copyright AFP
Image caption Libyans were also remembering an important date this week. On 17 February, it was the seventh anniversary of the revolution which toppled Col Muammar Gaddafi.
An election campaign banner erected by supporters of Egyptian President is seen in the capital Cairo on February 21, 2018. Image copyright AFP
Image caption Across the border, Egypt is readying itself for an election. Supporters put up this campaign banner for the current president in Cairo this week.
South Africa's newly-minted president Cyril Ramaphosa (centre) arrives to deliver his State of the National address at the Parliament in Cape Town, on February 16, 2018. Image copyright AFP
Image caption South Africa has not had an election, but it does have a new president. Cyril Ramaphosa is seen here before giving the country's State of the Nation address. We'd love to know what this woman had just spotted.
Ghana"s skeleton slider Akwasi Frimpong exits after his race in the Men"s Skeleton competition at the Olympic Sliding Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, 16 February 2018 Image copyright EPA
Image caption On the other side of the world in South Korea, Ghana's skeleton slider Akwasi Frimpong was introducing his daughter to a new friend.
Athletes compete in the final of Men's 800m during the trials for the 2018 Commonwealth Games, at Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya, on February 17, 2018 Image copyright AFP
Image caption But in Kenya, thoughts were turning to the next big competition - the Commonwealth Games in Australia in April.

