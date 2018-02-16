Image copyright Reuters Image caption Demonstrators take to the streets in Asella, Oromiya

A national state of emergency has been declared in Ethiopia just one day after the unexpected resignation of Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn.

A statement by the state broadcaster said the move was necessary to stem a wave of anti-government protests.

Hundreds of people have died in three years of unrest in the country.

A 10-month state of emergency that ended last year failed to stop the protests, as did the release from jail of thousands of opposition supporters.

Mr Desalegn said he made his decision to stand down on Thursday in the hope that it would help end the years of unrest and political upheaval.

Dozens of people have been killed and many more injured during recent strikes called to press for the release of political prisoners.

Demonstrations initially began in Oromia in November 2015. Protests later sprung up in the Amhara region.

Oromia and Amhara are the homelands of the country's two biggest ethnic groups.