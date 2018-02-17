Black Panther quiz: Which character are you?
- 17 February 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The first Marvel superhero film with a predominantly black cast has won rave reviews and is expected to smash box office records. It's also been hailed as a cultural moment for the representation of black characters in Hollywood.
Sorry, your browser is not supported.
Black Panther Quiz: Black Panther Quiz: Which character are you?
Find your match from the new superhero film
Share your result
Credits
Produced by Yemisi Adegoke, Design by Olaniyi Adebimpe and Development by Olawale Malomo.
Photo Credits
Marvel Studios, Getty Images