Image copyright Getty Images Image caption If true, the snake would have had to have eaten at least 36,000 bank notes

A Nigerian sales clerk has been suspended after she told auditors that a snake had eaten 36m naira.

That's the equivalent of $100,000 or £72,250.

The clerk, Philomena Chieshe, was working at an office for the Nigerian examination board which collects exam fees.

The exam board, the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board, told the BBC that it dismissed her claim and has started disciplinary proceedings.

The incident has been ridiculed by Nigerians on social media.

One tweeter suggests it would be an unreasonable amount of bank notes for one snake to handle:

Skip Twitter post by @LordKabba JAMB QUESTION- 100MARKS. Calculate how long it will take a snake to swallow 36,000,000 Naira. If the Bank notes are either in 100, 200 or 500 denomination and tabulate the chances of the snakes survival using the APC formula. — LordKabba (@LordKabba) February 10, 2018 Report

A Twitter account has even been set up for the snake. Which, it claims, is very tired:

Skip Twitter post by @NigeriaSnake I was swallowing money all night. Can someone recommend a good spot to chill with babes? — The Nigerian Snake (@NigeriaSnake) February 10, 2018 Report

Rapper Ycee tweeted disbelief:

Nigeria's anti-corruption agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, tweeted its own take on the story: