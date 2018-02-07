Miguna Miguna deported from Kenya to Canada
Kenya has deported opposition supporter and lawyer, Miguna Miguna.
On Tuesday night, Mr Miguna boarded a flight to take him to Canada, where he has dual nationality.
Earlier that day he had appeared in court and been charged with "being present and consenting to the administration of an oath to commit a capital offence, namely treason".
The charge relates to his role in the mock swearing-in of opposition leader Raila Odinga on 30 January.
The court had ordered that Mr Miguna be bailed following his hearing, but the Kenyan government had refused.
Videos posted on social media then showed Mr Miguna on board a flight to Amsterdam, from where he was due to connect to Canada.
The Ministry of the Interior is expected to give more details about Mr Miguna's deportation later on Wednesday.
A spokesman for the ministry says that Mr Miguna renounced his Kenyan citizenship years ago, which his lawyer, Nelson Havi, denies.
On Twitter, Mr Havi referred to his client as a Kenyan, and criticised the deportation.
The government is now coming under pressure to explain under what law Mr Miguna was deported.
On Twitter, the government's newsroom simply said it was following court orders to release him.
The controversial lawyer had been in the government's sights ever since he played a prominent role in the "inauguration" of Mr Odinga as the "people's president".
He subsequently taunted the police, telling them to come and arrest him, which they did in a dawn raid on Friday.
The government also declared the opposition National Resistance Movement, which Mr Miguna leads, an "organised criminal group."