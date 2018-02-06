Image copyright AFP / Getty Images Image caption Jacob Zuma has resisted calls to quit over corruption allegations

South Africa's ruling party, the ANC, has postponed a top-level meeting which was expected to decide on President Jacob Zuma's future.

Instead the party released a statement saying it had held "fruitful and constructive discussions" with him.

It comes amid growing pressure on him to resign. Earlier, parliament took the extraordinary step of postponing Thursday's state of the nation address.

It is not yet clear if any decisions were made in the latest talks.

The formal National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting will now take place on 17 and 18 February, the ANC's party leader, Cyril Ramaphosa, said in a statement.

The high-level attendees are the only ones with the power to remove the president from office.

Opposition parties are demanding that a vote of no-confidence be held to remove him.

Mr Zuma, 75, has resisted calls to quit over corruption allegations.

He was replaced as party leader by Mr Ramaphosa, his 65-year-old deputy, in December. Mr Ramaphosa is set to succeed him as president.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Nelson Mandela Foundation urged Mr Zuma to step down.

South Africa had seen "systematic looting" under Mr Zuma's rule, and he "must go sooner rather than later", the foundation said in a statement.

What was expected from the meeting?

The ANC had said it would make a final decision on Mr Zuma's future at Wednesday's NEC meeting.

If the ANC had decided to withdraw all their support, President Zuma would not have a majority in parliament, making it hard for him to resist.

Emergency party talks were held in Johannesburg on Sunday. Those attending were said to be largely, but not entirely, in agreement.

Mr Zuma also met top ANC leaders on Sunday. They are said to have failed to convince him to stand aside then.

Other unconfirmed reports from Sunday's meeting say Mr Zuma asked for protection from prosecution for himself and his family.

Why was his speech cancelled?

The state of the union address - always made by the sitting president - is the main political event of the year in South Africa.

Parliament cancelled it out of concern over "calls for disruption", according to Speaker of the National Assembly Baleka Mbete.

Mr Zuma's office said in a statement that "the president has requested the postponement due to certain developments".

What are the allegations against Zuma?