Africa's week in pictures: 26 January - 2 February 2018

  • 2 February 2018

A selection of the best photos from across Africa and of Africans elsewhere in the world this week.

Pupils write on their notebook as they attend class at a primary school in Pikine, on the outskirts of Dakar, on January 30, 2018. Image copyright AFP
Image caption A Senegalese girl pays attention at a primary school just outside the capital, Dakar. The country is hosting an international donors conference as part of a multi-billion dollar plan to get more children into school in developing countries.
Kunle Tejuoso, owner of The Jazz Hole organizes bookshelves on January 30, 2018. The Jazz Hole is an independent record and book store in Lagos. Image copyright AFP
Image caption Meanwhile, Nigerians were left seething after a French journalist asked if they had bookshops at the start of the week. As this picture of The Jazz Hole in Lagos proves, they most certainly do.
Opposition supporters demonstrate with a fake money with the face of presidential candidate Raila Odinga prior to his mock 'swearing-in' on January 30, 2018 at Uhuru Park in Nairobi, Kenya Image copyright AFP
Image caption In Kenya on Tuesday ,thousands gathered to watch opposition leader Raila Odinga conduct his own unofficial inauguration. One of his supporters envisages what the currency might look like had he won the presidency last year.
Algerian doctors and dentists who are completing their residency stage of their studies stage a sit-in outside the Mustapha Bacha hospital in Algiers, on January 30, 2018, as part of a two-month-long strike protesting against compulsory civil service. Image copyright AFP
Image caption The same day, doctors in Algeria's capital Algiers took to the streets as part of a two-month protest against compulsory civil service.
India's Jyoti Amge (R), the world's shortest woman poses for a picture with Sultan Kosen of Turkey, the world's tallest man, at the site of the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt on January 26, 2018, with the Sphinx and the Pyramid of Khafre (also known as Chephren) seen in the background Image copyright AFP
Image caption A few days earlier, the world's shortest woman, Jyoti Amge from India, and the world's tallest man, Sultan Kosen of Turkey, met in Egypt for a very unusual photo opportunity.
A Tunisian child takes a selfie with French President Emmanuel Macron during a ceremony in memory of the victims of a deadly Islamic State group attack in 2015 at Tunis" Bardo Museum on February 1, 2018. Image copyright AFP
Image caption In Tunisia, people were also desperate to get a photo - this time, a selfie with Emmanuel Macron, the French president who was visiting to the North African country.
Retired Jamaican Olympic and World champion sprinter Usain Bolt poses for a selfie with spectators as he arrives for the PUMA School of Speed Athletic event at the Ruimsig Stadium in Roodepoort, Johannesburg, on January 29, 2018 Image copyright AFP
Image caption Selfies were also in demand thousands of miles away in Johannesburg, South Africa, where former Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt appeared on Monday.
Morocco's Zakaria Hadraf (C) is tacked by Libya's Meftah Taqtaq (R) during the semi-final football match in the African Nations Championship between Morocco and Libya at the Mohammed V Casablanca Stadium on January 31, 2018 Image copyright AFP
Image caption Bolt, a keen football fan, was no doubt gutted to be missing the African Nations Championship in Morocco this week. Here, Zakaria Hadraf of Morocco is tackled by his Libyan opponents.
A woman walks along a beach at sunset in Grand Bassam, Ivory Coast, 27 January 2018 Image copyright EPA
Image caption It appears to have been altogether calmer in Grand Bassam, Ivory Coast, on Sunday, when this woman made her way along the beach.
The moon rises over Kadam mountain in Nakapiripirit town, northeastern Uganda, on January 31, 2018, during the lunar phenomenon referred to as the "super blue blood moon" Image copyright AFP
Image caption And who could have missed the moon on Wednesday night? Here is the "super blue blood moon" rising over Kadam mountain in Nakapiripirit town, north-eastern Uganda.

Images courtesy of AFP and Reuters

