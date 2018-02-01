Kenyan TV shutdown suspended by court

The Kenyan government shutdown of the three largest private TV channels has been suspended by a Kenya high court pending a full hearing.

The channels had been shut down as they had planned to broadcast opposition leader Raila Odinga's unofficial "inauguration" in Nairobi.

