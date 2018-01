At least 22 people have been killed in two car bombs near a mosque in the Libyan city of Benghazi.

Varying reports say 20 to 30 more were wounded by the blasts, which took place within minutes of each other.

The first vehicle blew up in front of a mosque in the central al-Sleimani neighbourhood, as worshippers were leaving the building after evening prayers.

A second car exploded shortly afterwards in the same area.

Both military personnel and civilians are among the victims. The number of fatalities may rise, a spokeswoman for the local al-Jala hospital told AFP news agency.

It is not yet clear who was behind the bloodshed. The BBC's North Africa Correspondent Rana Jawad says many bombings of this kind go unclaimed in Libya.

The country has descended into turmoil since the 2011 overthrow of its then-leader Muammar Gaddafi. Two rival parliaments and many powerful militia groups have battled for dominance, and the disruption has allowed the Islamic State group to gain a foothold in the country.

The city of Benghazi has seen conflict between Islamist militias and the self-styled Libyan National Army, headed by military strongman Khalifa Haftar.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption A de-mining team from the Libyan National Army at work in Benghazi (file picture)

Haftar announced the "total liberation" of the city in July 2017, after three years of fighting with jihadists there.

Nonetheless, clashes and violence have continued to plague the city.