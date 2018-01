Image copyright Reuters Image caption Tens of thousands of people attended the inauguration at the Samuel Doe Stadium in Monrovia

Former international footballer George Weah has been sworn in as president of Liberia.

"I have spent many years of my life in stadiums, but today is a feeling like no other," President Weah told crowds in the capital Monrovia.

It is Liberia's first transition between democratically-elected leaders since 1944.

Mr Weah thanked his predecessor, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, for bringing peace to the country after years of civil war.