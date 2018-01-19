Africa

Africa's week in pictures: 12 - 18 January 2018

  • 19 January 2018

A selection of the best photos from across Africa and of Africans elsewhere in the world this week.

A mural of Egypt and Liverpool football star Mohamed Salah is seen as people sit outside a street coffee shop downtown in the capital of Cairo, Egypt January 16, 2018. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption A mural of Egypt and Liverpool football star Mohamed Salah is seen as people sit outside a coffee shop in Egypt's capital Cairo on Tuesday.
A Somali child plays football on the Lido beach in Mogadishu, on January 12, 2018. Image copyright AFP
Image caption A Somali boy shows his football skills on a beach in the capital, Mogadishu, on Friday. Could he be the next Salah?
Somali girls play football on the Lido beach in Mogadishu, on January 12, 2018. Image copyright AFP
Image caption Or will these Somali girls prove to be football sensations?
Egyptian Sufi Muslims practice ritualized Zikr (invocation) as they celebrate Moulid Al-Hussein, the birthday of Prophet Mohammad"s grandson Hussein, outside the Al-Hussein mosque in old Cairo, Egypt January 16, 2018. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption This Egyptian boy's mind is far from football. He is reciting a Sufi prayer, which can send people into a trance, in Cairo on Tuesday.
A woman wearing a traditional outfit poses at the Sudanese stand during the International Tourism Fair (FITUR) in Madrid on January 17, 2018 Image copyright AFP
Image caption While a Sudanese woman shows the best of her nation at a tourism fair in the Spanish capital Madrid on Wednesday.
A child covers his mouth in Lusaka's Kanyama Township as he walks past a burning barricade of tyres on January 12, 2018, during clashes with protesters demonstrating against a curfew and a ban on street commerce imposed by the government in the wake of a cholera outbreak. Police in Zambia clashed on January 12 with residents in the capital Lusaka protesting an official ban on street commerce in a poor suburb intended to tackle a deadly cholera outbreak. Image copyright AFP
Image caption In Zambia's capital, Lusaka, on Friday, a boy walks past a burning barricade erected by protesters who want a ban on street trade, imposed because of an outbreak of cholera, to be lifted.
Entertainers perform during the African National Congress" 106th anniversary celebrations at Absa Stadium in East London on January 13, 2018 Image copyright AFP
Image caption South African children perform during celebrations to mark the 106th anniversary of the governing African National Congress...
Members of the Khoisan community attend the African National Congress's (ANC) 106th anniversary celebration at Absa Stadium in East London on January 13, 2018. The new head of South Africa's ruling ANC, Cyril Ramaphosa, pledged on January 13, 2018 to "restore the credibility" of the party after a spate of graft scandals involving President Jacob Zuma. Image copyright AFP
Image caption South Africa's oldest inhabitants, the Khoisan, also attended the celebrations in the coastal city of East London on Saturday.
Algerian Berbers celebrate the Yennayer New Year in Ath Mendes, south of Tizi-Ouzou, east of the capital Algiers, on January 12, 2018. The Berbers - an ethnic group descended from the pre-Arab populations across North Africa - are currently celebrating their New Year festivities. Today - for the first time - the Yennayer New Year is being marked as a national holiday in Algeria. Image copyright AFP
Image caption Berbers, the original inhabitants of North Africa, celebrate their New Year in Ath Mendes, east of the capital, Algiers, on 12 January...
Algerian Berbers celebrate the Yennayer New Year in Ath Mendes, south of Tizi-Ouzou, east of the capital Algiers, on January 12, 2018. The Berbers - an ethnic group descended from the pre-Arab populations across North Africa - are currently celebrating their New Year festivities. Today - for the first time - the Yennayer New Year is being marked as a national holiday in Algeria Image copyright AFP
Image caption This horseman draped in the Berber flag, took part in the festivities.
Supporters of the current President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo sing and dance during celebrations marking the 17th anniversary of the president's father and former president Laurent-Desire Kabila's assassination, on January, 16, 2018 in Kinshasa. Image copyright AFP
Image caption On Tuesday, people mark the 17th anniversary of the assassination of the Democratic Republic of Congo's then President Laurent Kabila, and father of current leader Joseph, in the capital, Kinshasa.

Images courtesy of AFP and Reuters

