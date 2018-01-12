Africa

Africa's week in pictures: 5 - 11 January 2018

  • 12 January 2018

A selection of the best photos from across Africa and of Africans elsewhere in the world this week.

A child walks past the remains of a landslide in Ngaliema district on January 5, 2018 in Kinshasa. Thirty-seven people died overnight when torrential rain and mudslides swept though shanty homes in Kinshasa. Image copyright AFP
Image caption On Friday, a girl walks past the remains of homes destroyed overnight by a deadly landslide in a poor neighbourhood of Kinshasa. Flooding is a major peril for residents of DR Congo's capital because many homes are built on hillsides where lack of drainage makes them vulnerable to flash floods
A Sudanese man leaves a bakery with a bag of bread in the capital Khartoum on January 5, 2018. Angry Sudanese queued outside bakeries in Khartoum as bread prices doubled overnight, with bakers blaming a government decision to stop importing wheat. Men, women and children had to wait for nearly an hour to to buy bread, while several bakery operators said price hikes on flour meant they would be forced to stop production entirely. Image copyright AFP
Image caption On the same day, a Sudanese man leaves a bakery with a bag of bread in the capital Khartoum
A Sudanese man works at a bakery in the capital Khartoum on January 5, 2018. Angry Sudanese queued outside bakeries in Khartoum as bread prices doubled overnight, with bakers blaming a government decision to stop importing wheat. Men, women and children had to wait for nearly an hour to to buy bread, while several bakery operators said price hikes on flour meant they would be forced to stop production entirely. Image copyright AFP
Image caption Bread prices in Sudan have doubled after the government scrapped flour subsidies, and police have cracked down on student protests against higher prices
Horses are seen inside a forest near the ruins of the Greek and Roman city in Shahhat, Libya January 5, 2018. Picture taken January 5, 2018. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Also on Friday, horses are spotted in a misty forest close to the ruins of the Greek and Roman city in Shahhat, Libya
A man looks at at a snow-covered slope in the Sahara, Ain Sefra, Algeria, January 7, 2018 in this picture obtained from social media. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption In neighbouring Algeria, a man looks at at a snow-covered slope at Ain Sefra on Sunday. It is the second time in three years that snow has been seen in the Sahara desert
A customer looks at shoes made in China on display at a store in the central business district of Nairobi on January 10, 2018. Image copyright AFP
Image caption On Wednesday, a shopper in central Nairobi considers the array of Chinese-made shoes one sale
A Moroccan man walks along the coast during a storm in Rabat on January 8, 2018. Morocco has been facing an unusual cold wave for the past few days, with heavy snowfall in the mountainous regions and the installation of an anti-cold device in the most affected areas. Image copyright AFP
Image caption A Moroccan man cuts a solitary figures as walks along the coast during a storm in the capital Rabat on Monday. The country has experienced an unusually cold snap over the last few days
A conservation activist holds a bucket containing baby sea turtles during a ceremony in Grand-Popo on January 8, 2018 for their release into the ocean, to mark the 'National Day of Sea Turtles'. Image copyright AFP
Image caption Dozens of baby turtles await their release into the Atlantic Ocean in Benin...
A conservation activist holds a bucket containing baby sea turtles during a ceremony in Grand-Popo on January 8, 2018 for their release into the ocean, to mark the 'National Day of Sea Turtles'. Image copyright AFP
Image caption ... as conservation activists mark the National Day of Sea Turtles
Green Sea Turtle (Chelonia mydas). Red Sea, Ras Mohammed, Egypt. Image copyright Science Photo Library
Image caption Survival rates are low for hatchlings, with only a small percentage reaching adulthood like this green sea turtle pictured in the Red Sea off the coast of Egypt a day later

Pope Tawadros II

Egypt Coptic Pope Tawadros II leads the Christmas Eve mass at the Nativity of Christ Cathedral in Egypt's futur administrative capital, 45 kms east of Cairo, on January 6, 2018. Coptic Orthodox Christians packed the newly built Nativity of Christ Cathedral for a Christmas Eve mass after a bloody year for the minority singled out by jihadists for attacks. Image copyright AFP
Image caption Pope Tawadros II, the leader of Egypt's Coptic church, leads congruents in Christmas Eve Mass on Saturday. Unlike many other Christians who celebrate Christmas on 25 December, Egyptians Copts mark it on 7 January
An Ethiopian Orthodox pilgrim reads the Bible during the Christmas Eve celebration in Bete Mariam (House of Mary) monolithic Orthodox church in Lalibela, Ethiopia January 7, 2018. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Ethiopian Orthodox Christians also celebrate Christmas on 7 January. Here, a pilgrim is seen reading the Bible by candlelight at a church in the northern town of Lalibela
Ethiopian Orthodox pilgrims leave after attending a morning prayer session at the Bete Amanuel, "House of Emmanuel" monolithic orthodox church, ahead of Ethiopian Christmas in Lalibela, Ethiopia January 6, 2018. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption The day before, pilgrims file out of morning prayers at the Bete Amanuel, "House of Emmanuel" monolithic orthodox church in the same town
A Somali fisherman whose T-shirt aptly reads "Extra Large" carries a shark on his shoulder to the Hamarweyne fish market near the port in Mogadishu. Image copyright AFP
Image caption On Friday, a Somali fisherman carries his catch - a hammerhead shark - to Hamarweyne fish market near the port in Mogadishu

Images courtesy of AFP, Reuters and Science Photo Library

Around the BBC