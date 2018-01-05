Africa

Africa in pictures: 30 December 2017-4 January 2018

  • 5 January 2018

A selection of the best photos from across and about Africa this week:

Someone in a Mohican watching New Year's Eve celebrations in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe - Monday 1 January 2018 Image copyright AFP
Image caption Onlookers are awed during New Year celebrations in Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe…
Fire spinners performing at Victoria Falls Farm School - Monday 1 January 2018 Image copyright AFP
Image caption The concert at Victoria Falls Farm School ended a three-day carnival in the resort town…
Crowds cheering in the New Year in Nairobi, Kenya - Monday 1 January 2018 Image copyright AFP
Image caption Cheers break out in Kenya's capital, Nairobi, after crowds count down to the New Year at an event at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre...
Fireworks at Mary Fitzgerald Square, Johannesburg, South Africa- Monday 1 January 2018 Image copyright AFP
Image caption In South Africa, the mobile phones are out to capture the New Year fireworks in Johannesburg's Mary Fitzgerald Square…
Men playing bag-pipes at sunset, Cape Town, South Africa - Sunday 31 December 2017 Image copyright EPA
Image caption Earlier on Sunday in the South African city of Cape Town, men play out the old year at sunset to the crowds on Scarborough beach...
Crowds swimming on a beach in Durban, South Africa - Monday 1 January 2018 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption The next day, South Africans flock to Durban beach to bathe and welcome 2018…
Shembe followers take part in a cleansing ceremony in a Durban township, South Africa - Sunday 31 December 2017 Image copyright AFP
Image caption It was religious cleansing for the followers of South Africa's Nazareth Baptist Church, also known as Shembe, during their ceremony on Sunday ahead of a pilgrimage to the mountain of Nhlongakazi north of Durban.
Performers at the Minstrel Festival in Cape Town, South Africa - Tuesday 2 January 2018 Image copyright EPA
Image caption On Tuesday, people dress up for Cape Town's Minstrels Carnival, which dates back to the era when slaves in the Cape Colony were given the day after New Year off.
Children playing on the seesaw at the Millennium park in Abuja, Nigeria - Monday 1 January 2018 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption It is New Year see-sawing for children in a park in Nigeria's capital, Abuja, on Monday.
Stewardesses of Addis Ababa-Djibouti Railway at Nagad station, Djibouti - Wednesday 3 January 2018 Image copyright AFP
Image caption On Wednesday, stewardesses of the Addis Ababa-Djibouti Railway pose after the arrival of the first commercial train from the Ethiopian capital at platform at Djibouti's Nagad station.
Eritrean refugees smoke water pipes outside the Holot detention facility in Israel - Wednesday 3 January 2018 Image copyright EPA
Image caption On the same day, Eritrean refugees smoke water pipes at a makeshift cafe outside the Holot detention facility near Nitzana in the Negev Desert along Israel's border with Egypt.
Soldiers with drums standing before President Omar al-Bashir, Khartoum, Sudan - Sunday 31 December 2017 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption On Sunday, Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir arrives to address the nation at the palace in the capital, Khartoum, on the 62nd anniversary of the country's independence.
People looking at the "Daily Talk" chalkboard paper in Monrovia, Liberia - Sunday 31 December 2017 Image copyright EPA
Image caption It is good to see Liberia's "Daily Talk" chalkboard paper is still going - here people on New Year's Eve in the capital, Monrovia, read final results of the run-off elections which saw ex-footballer George Weah winning the presidency.
Cows on a beach in Zanzibar, Tanzania - Sunday 31 December 2017 Image copyright AFP
Image caption And on the same day, a small herd of cows is pictured taking a break on the sands of the Tanzanian island of Zanzibar.

Images courtesy of AFP, EPA, PA, Reuters and Getty Images

Related Topics