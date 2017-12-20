Image copyright YouTube Image caption The senator (l) is well known for his love of luxury cars, champagne and designer clothes

A Nigerian senator has been criticised for his appearance in a music video depicting his lavish lifestyle.

The song Dino, named after Dino Melaye, features lyrics like "100 cars in the parking lot like I'm Dino".

The video shows rapper Kach pretending to eat dollar bills, displaying expensive cars, a mansion, jewellery and shoes.

Mr Melaye represents the Kogi West constituency, where many local civil servants are owed months of back-pay.

And many people took to social media to criticise him:

So Dino Melaye has abandoned his legislative obligations for a cameo in a musical video. This country honestly is a joke pic.twitter.com/YrczIkydOb — Mister Skillz 🇳🇬 (@ennyade66) December 19, 2017

Dino Melaye's appearance in that music video by Petroleum Minister Kachikwu's son seems like a middle finger to Nigerians. They don't even get the irony, or are we being hypersensitive? — Gimba Kakanda (@gimbakakanda) December 19, 2017

Fancy cars, a golden skull & lots of $100 bills. I wonder how much Nigerian senator Dino Melaye, who 'wrote' a book called Antidotes For Corruption, paid for this song about himhttps://t.co/WWuHxKOVqv — Rachel Savage (@rachelmsavage) December 19, 2017

In the video, Mr Melaye is seen stepping out of a car, wearing a T-shirt labelled Legend.

The senator is well known for his love of luxury cars, champagne and designer clothes, as his Instagram account shows.

Other lyrics in the song include: "Popping bottles in the club is nothing like I'm Dino" and "Dino Melaiye k'oshi mi o raye", meaning "Get out, I don't have time for this," followed by the chorus "Dino, Dino, Dino".

Kach, the son of Nigeria's petroleum minister Ibe Kachikwu, has come to the defence of the senator, saying he has done nothing wrong.

In the video, Mr Melaye also does his signature dance routine of pulling down his eye-lids and staring at the camera in defiance of his critics.

Last year the senator released a video of himself dancing and singing what is now known as the "ajeku iya song"- a Yoruba proverb which states that if you confront someone bigger than you, you are bound to be badly beaten up.

In February, he published a book titled Antidotes for Corruption, which attracted mixed reviews.