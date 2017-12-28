BBC Africa Quiz Of The Year 2017
- 28 December 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
It's been a historic 2017 for Africa, but how much can you recall about the year's biggest stories?
Test your memory below.
If you cannot see the quiz, click here.
Picture credits - Getty Images.