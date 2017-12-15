Image copyright Alamy

A Nigerian law graduate has been denied her call to the bar after insisting on wearing a hijab during the ceremony.

Amasa Firdaus was refused entry into the hall at the law school at the University of Ilorin where the ceremony took place.

She refused to remove her hijab, insisting instead on wearing the wig on top of her headscarf, local media say.

This was deemed as going against the dress code set by her law school, the university says.

Ms Firdaus described the actions of the Nigerian law school as "a violation of her rights", according to reports.

The case has attracted significant attention on social media.

A female Instagram user said Ms Firdaus was within her rights.

One Twitter user, Juliet 'Kego, said it was an example of sexism in Nigerian society.

Skip Twitter post by @julietkego Underneath it all, you'll find good ole patriarchy at the root of the issue, cos you know, what else would dare dictate what a woman wears? -Bikini or burkini, nun habit or hijab, maxis or muted nudes...?

BTW, women were NOT allowed to wear trousers in US congress till In 1969.. — Juliet 'Kego (@julietkego) December 15, 2017 Report

However, Tobechukwu Ekwunife said Ms Firdaus should respect the no-hijab rules of the law school.

Skip Twitter post by @Tobe_ekwunife1 Everyone must not be a lawyer. But if you decide to attend the Nigerian Law school you bound by its rules, if she insists on wearing the hijab she'll not be coerced to do otherwise but she cannot also expect to break the law that binds an organisation and claim right to religion. — Tobechukwu Ekwunife (@Tobe_ekwunife1) December 15, 2017 Report

The University of Ilorin is a federal university in the western Nigerian state of Kwara, 162 miles (261 km) from Lagos.