At least 14 UN peacekeepers have been killed and dozens more wounded in an attack in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, UN officials say.

Jean-Pierre Lacroix, Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping, said earlier that medical evacuations were under way in North Kivu province.

DR Congo has suffered years of instability with rival groups fighting for control of territory.

Details of the attack are not yet clear.

However, unconfirmed reports said peacekeepers with the UN's Monusco mission had fought off an assault by rebels of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) in the Mbau-Kamango area on Thursday.

One UN official quoted by Reuters news agency said the soldiers who were killed and injured were from Tanzania.

Several armed militias are fighting for control of mineral-rich lands in North Kivu.

Earlier this week, aid agencies said that conflict had forced 1.7 million people in DR Congo to flee their homes this year.

The Norwegian Refugee Council's DR Congo director, Ulrika Blom, described the situation as "a mega-crisis".

"The scale of people fleeing violence is off the charts, outpacing Syria, Yemen and Iraq," she said.