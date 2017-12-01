Africa

Africa's top shots: 24-30 November 2017

  • 1 December 2017
  • From the section Africa

A selection of the best photos from across Africa and of Africans elsewhere in the world this week.

People take part in a parade during the 5th African Union - European Union (AU-EU) summit will take place is pictured in Abidjan, Ivory Coast November 30, 2017. Image copyright Reuters

Dancers perform on the streets of Ivory Coast's commercial capital, Abidjan, as the Europe-Africa summit opens on Thursday. ''Investing in youth" was to be the focus of the event, but it has instead been dominated by talk of the migrant crisis.

Habiba, 6, hugs Aroset El Moulid or (Bride of Moulid) traditional sugar candy in the shape of dolls, in preparation for the celebration Prophet Muhammad"s birthday, in Tanta, north of Cairo, Egypt November 24, 2017. Picture taken November 24, 2017. Image copyright Reuters

Six-year-old Habiba hugs her toy dolls made of sugar, known as Aroset El Moulid (Bride of Mawlid) on Friday in Tanta, north of Egypt's capital, Cairo. The figurines are made each year for the Mawlid festival which marks the Prophet Muhammad's birthday.

Miss South Africa 2017 Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters (L) reacts as she is crowned new Miss Universe 2017 by Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere November 26, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada Beauties from across the globe converged in Las Vegas Sunday, where Miss South Africa was crowned Miss Universe. Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, 22, edged out her rivals from Colombia and Jamaica to take the crown. Nel-Peters, a graduate in business management, said her disabled half-sister has been among her great inspirations. Image copyright AFP

On Sunday, Miss South Africa, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, won the Miss Universe title at a ceremony in Las Vegas, US. But it was Miss Jamaica who won praise on social media for wearing her natural hair at the beauty pageant, with one Twitter user saying: "Not only did she represent Jamaica she also represented all the black women in the world, unapologetically rocking her beautiful afro".

Stormzy performs on stage at the MOBO Awards at First Direct Arena Leeds on November 29, 2017 in Leeds, England. Image copyright Getty Images

British-Ghanaian grime artist Stormzy was the big winner at this year's Mobo awards. He performed live at Wednesday's event before walking away with three gongs - for best male act, best grime act and best album.

Members of the South Sudanese refugee dance group "The White Family" perform during Bidibidis Got Talent auditions at Bidibidi refugee settlement in the Northern District of Yumbe, Uganda, on November 25, 2017. The Bidibidis Got Talent project has been holding auditions across the five zones of the worlds largest refugee settlement for both refugees and members of the local community to empower youth and enhance social cohesion between different ethnic groups and with Ugandan host community. The winning groups will be mentored by established Ugandan artists after the final audition on December 9. Image copyright AFP

Would-be stars perform on Saturday at the Bidi bidi refugee camp in northern Uganda. These dancers - The White Family - are among a number of South Sudanese refugees hoping to win the Bidibidis Got Talent project and the chance to be mentored by established Ugandan artists.

A man takes a picture during the inauguration ceremony of the solar energy power plant in Zaktubi, near Ouagadougou, on november 29, 2017, on the second day of France's President Emmanuel Macron first African tour since taking office. Image copyright AFP

On Wednesday, a spectator captures the opening ceremony for the biggest solar plant in West Africa. Burkina Faso's national power company says the 55-hectare site near the capital, Ouagadougou, will provide electricity for tens of thousands of people.

A member of the Christian Church Jowani Masowe Vadzidzi Vajesu awaits the beginning of the newly sworn-in President Inauguration ceremony at the National Sport Stadium in Harare, on November 24, 2017. Zimbabwe's newly sworn-in President Emmerson Mnangagwa vowed during his inauguration speech on November 24 to protect foreign investments in the country as he sought to lay out his economic credentials. 'In this global world no nation is, can, or need be an island. All foreign investments will be safe in Zimbabwe,' he told a crowd of tens of thousands at his inauguration ceremony. Image copyright AFP

A member of Johane Masowe Vadzidzi VaJesu, a Christian group in Zimbabwe, waits for President Emmerson Mnangagwa's inauguration to begin at the National Sport Stadium in Harare on Friday.

A soldier of the Zimbabwe Defence Force pulls a funny face as she marches in formation during drills to prepare for the inauguration of incoming president Emerson Mnangagwa at the capital Harare's national stadium Zimbabwe's former vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa flew home on November 22 to take power after the resignation of Robert Mugabe put an end to 37 years of authoritarian rule. Mnangagwa will be sworn in as president at an inauguration ceremony on November 24. Image copyright AFP

Beforehand, a soldier pulls a funny face during drills in preparation for President Mnangagwa's swearing in. The one-time protégé of former President Robert Mugabe had been sacked from his post as vice-president several weeks earlier, but after a military takeover and President Mugabe's subsequent resignation, Mr Mnangagwa was named leader of the governing Zanu-PF party and Zimbabwe's premier.

Moroccan children head to the Great Mosque of Sale to pray for rain on November 24, 2017 near the capital of Rabat. Parched Morocco which is heavily dependent on its agricultural sector is holding prayers for rain in mosques across the country under a royal decree. Like its Iberian neighbours to the north, Portugal and Spain, Morocco has suffered a severe shortage of rainfall since the end of the summer. Moroccan university studies show that temperatures have risen by up to 4 degrees Celsius since the 1960s and annual rainfall been on the decline. Image copyright AFP

On Friday, Moroccan children head to the Great Mosque of Sale near the capital, Rabat, to pray for rain. The king has issued a royal decree for citizens to pray for rainfall and end the dry spell troubling Morocco's agricultural sector.

A migrant tries to board a boat of the German NGO Sea-Watch in the Mediterranean Sea on November 29, 2017. During a shipwreck, five people died, including a newborn child. According to the German NGO Sea-Watch, which has saved 58 migrants, the violent behavior of the Libyan coast guard caused the death of five persons. Image copyright AFP

A shipwrecked migrant battles waves in the Mediterranean sea to board an NGO search and rescue boat on Wednesday.

A picture taken on November 27, 2017 shows African migrants waiting outside in a courtyard at the Tariq Al-Matar detention centre on the outskirts of the Libyan capital Tripoli. Image copyright AFP

Days earlier, African migrants are pictured in a courtyard at a detention centre on the outskirts of the Libyan capital, Tripoli. Recent footage of slave markets - where African migrants hoping to reach Europe are instead sold to Libyans for unpaid labour - has caused outrage.

A man views the golden sarcophagus of the Pharaoh Tutankhamun, on display at the Egyptian Museum in the capital Cairo on November 28, 2017. The Egyptian museum celebrated on November 28, 2017 the 115th anniversary of its establishment, displaying for the first time some 60 golden pieces of the chariot of King Tutankhamun among its other 120 thousand artefacts. Image copyright AFP

A visitors to Cairo's Egyptian Museum inspects the sarcophagus of Pharaoh Tutankhamun on Tuesday.

An Algerian farmer picks mandarins in Boufarik, south of Algiers, Algeria on 25 November 2017. The city of Boufarik, also called "The City of Oranges", and its surrounding plantations are well known for the growing of orange and tangarines. Image copyright EPA

While a farmer holds his balance as he picks mandarins in Boufarik, Algeria's so-called City of Oranges.

Children play at Jazera beach where now becomes a popular spot on the outskirts of Mogadishu, Somalia, on November, 24, 2017. Image copyright AFP

On Friday, Somali children play in the surf at Jazera beach, a popular spot on the outskirts of the capital, Mogadishu.

Images courtesy of AFP, EPA, Getty Images and Reuters