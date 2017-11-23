Africa

Africa's top shots: 17-23 November 2017

  • 23 November 2017
A selection of this week's best photos of Africans and Africa.

Lilian Ericaah Maraule, Miss Tanzania 2017 prepares backstage in her National Costume at Planet Hollywood Resort ^ Casino on November 18, 2017. The National Costume Show is an international tradition where contestants display an authentic costume of choice that best represents the culture of their home country. The Miss Universe contestants are touring, filming, rehearsing and preparing to compete for the Miss Universe crown in Las Vegas, Nevada. Image copyright AFP

In a dress made from seed pods, Miss Tanzania Lilian Ericaah Maraule prepares backstage to represent the best of her nation's culture at The National Costume Show in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Staff of Kajiado county government prepare their Maasai tribe costumes for their cultural performance before Kajiado half Marathon calling for peace and cohesion in Kajiado, Kenya, on November 18, 2017. Image copyright AFP

On the same day in Kenya, women from the Maasai ethnic group wear their costumes for a performance to promote peace and community cohesion in the Rift Valley region.

Girls pose with their chalkboards as they attend a class at a school in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, 17 November 2017 Image copyright EPA

The focus of these young girls is on education, as they attend school with their chalkboards in Ivory Coast's main city, Abidjan on Friday...

An weaver works on a loom at the opening of the fourth International Exhibition of Agriculture and Animal Resources (SARA 2017) in Abidjan on November 17, 2017 Image copyright AFP

Elsewhere in the city, a weaver works on a loom...

Visitors look at a display of cotton at the opening of the fourth International Exhibition of Agriculture and Animal Resources (SARA 2017) in Abidjan on November 17, 2017 Image copyright AFP

While visitors look at a display of cotton at an agriculture and animal resources exhibition. Ivory Coast is a leading cotton producer...

An exhibitor poses with Malian rams at the opening of the fourth International Exhibition of Agriculture and Animal Resources (SARA 2017) in Abidjan on November 17, 2017. Image copyright AFP

Rams from neighbouring Mali were also on show at the annual exhibition, which aims to improve farming methods and promote trade.

An Egyptian man carries a wood rack full of bread near a traditional bakery in Al Sayeda Zainab district, Cairo, Egypt, 22 November 2017 Image copyright EPA

On Wednesday, a bicycle rider carries a wood rack full of bread on his head as he does deliveries in Egypt's capital, Cairo.

Workers sew clothes inside the Indochine Apparel PLC textile factory in Hawassa Industrial Park in Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples region, Ethiopia November 17, 2017 Image copyright Reuters

Workers sew clothes at a textile factory in south Ethiopia's Hawassa Industrial Park on Friday. The clothes are for some of the world's leading fashion companies.

A supporter holds a banner bearing a picture of President Uhuru Kenyatta as they celebrate on November 20, 2017 in Nairobi after Kenya"s Supreme Court dismissed two petitions to overturn the country"s October 26 presidential election re-run, validating the poll victory of Kenyatta. Image copyright AFP

In Kenya's capital Nairobi on Monday, a man holds a placard of President Uhuru Kenyatta after a court upheld his victory in last month's highly divisive presidential election re-run, paving the way for him to be sworn in next week for a second term.

A Zimbabwean Defence Force soldier poses for selfie-pictures with two women as they take part in a march in the streets of Harare, on November 18, 2017 to demand to the 93 year-old Zimbabwe"s president to step down. Zimbabwe"s president clings to office, the military is in power and the much-feared ZANU-PF party still rules - but Zimbabweans put such issues aside on November 18, 2017 to happily embrace what they hope is a new era for the country. Image copyright AFP

In Zimbabwe's capital Harare on Saturday, women take selfies with soldiers to celebrate the military's decision to put President Robert Mugabe, 93, under house arrest, and to demand his resignation...

People wave national flags as they celebrate outside the parliament in Harare, after the resignation of Zimbabwe's president Robert Mugabe on November 21, 2017. Image copyright AFP

On Tuesday, crowds gathered outside parliament to show support for MPs who had initiated impeachments proceedings against the 93-year-old ruler...

Zimbabweans living in South Africa celebrate by burning a banner with Robert Mugabe's image after President Robert Mugabe resigns, in Johannesburg, South Africa November 21, 2017. Image copyright Reuters

When he resigned a short while later, celebrations broke out among Zimbabweans around the world, including in neighbouring South Africa where they burnt banners bearing his image...

Supporters of Zimbabwe's former vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa await his arrival in Harare, Zimbabwe, November 22, 2017 Image copyright Reuters

The next day in Harare, this man carried a cuddly crocodile to welcome the next President, Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is nicknamed "the crocodile" because of his reputation for being politically cunning.

Mourners attend the funeral of the late Tunisian fashion designer Azzedine Alaia, who died this month aged 77, in the Sidi Bou Said cemetary in the capital Tunis on November 20, 2017. Image copyright AFP

In Tunisia, the mood is very different on Tuesday, as mourners attend the funeral of fashion designer Azzedine Alaia, who died aged 77...

Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi prays during the funeral of the late Tunisian fashion designer Azzedine Alaia, who died this month aged 77, in the Sidi Bou Said cemetary in the capital Tunis on November 20, 2017 Image copyright AFP

Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi was among the high-profile mourners who prayed for her as she was buried at cemetery in the capital Tunis.

Bees fly amongst a lavender bush in Cape Town, South Africa, 18 November 2017. Bee colonies are under stress recovering from an American foulbrood disease outbreak in 2015 which killed off forty percent of all bees in the Western Cape. Image copyright EPA

In South Africa's Cape Town on Saturday, a bee flies next to a lavender bush. Bee colonies are under stress following the American foulbrood disease outbreak in 2015, which killed about 40% of bees in the Western Cape region.

Images courtesy of AFP, EPA, PA and Reuters

