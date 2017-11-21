Suicide bombing kills 50 in Nigeria

At least 50 people have been killed in a suicide bombing in the north-eastern Nigerian town of Mubi, police say.

The mosque was packed with worshippers during morning prayers when the bomber struck.

Witness Abubakar Sule told AFP news agency that it appears the bomber was part of the congregation.

No-one has said they were behind the bombing. The Islamist militants Boko Haram typically target crowded places in northern Nigeria.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.