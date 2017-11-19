Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Robert Mugabe: "The congress is due... I will preside over its processes"

Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe has defied calls from the public, the army and his own party to resign, vowing to stay in power for several weeks.

His televised address on Sunday triggered an avalanche of comments across social media.

Responding to another user's comments, constitutional lawyer and human rights activist Tendai Biti argued that Mr Mugabe, who has ruled Zimbabwe since 1980, would never quit.

Mukoma Elias , the man lives in a reality distorted field . He will never resign . He eats and breathes power. That's all he knows . Nothing else. — TENDAI BITI (@BitiTendai) November 19, 2017

Tau Moyo was one of many users who expressed shock and anger over Mr Mugabe's decision to stay on.

I am extremely angry and disappointed. How could Mugabe rumble like that.. he should have not wasted our time... we want him gone. People have spoken "Ngaende Ngaende Mugabe!" Mr President stop denying us our Freedom. Stop defying the country. — Tau Moyo (@TauraiMashiriMo) November 19, 2017

Talent Machingura put it bluntly, saying that people's hopes were "crushed".

All the hopes of the people crushed in one speech, how can someone be that powerful I wonder — Talent machingura (@tee_talent) November 19, 2017

In a Facebook post, Martha Sawyer Peveto wrote:

Image copyright Facebook

Ancillar Mangena thought it was Mr Mugabe's message to the world that "he is in charge".

But many users were left simply confused about what may happen next.

What happened today is just a mystery. I am struggling to comprehend that speech. Where does this leave Zanu PF and all that were sacked? And all those who denounced him? The army? — Raphael Goredema (@RaphaelGoredema) November 19, 2017

Others are already looking forward to Tuesday, when impeachment proceedings might be launched in parliament.

Zimbabweans may differ on a lot of things but they are united in the fact that Mugabe MUST go..there will be 100% turnout on the opposition backbenches on Tuesday https://t.co/sRlvAo9lsg — Tendayi Manyange (@TendayiManyange) November 19, 2017

And there were those who just poked fun at the latest developments.