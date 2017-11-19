Zimbabwe's embattled leader Robert Mugabe has vowed to stay in power for several weeks, despite intensifying pressure on him to stand down.

In a live TV address, Mr Mugabe said he would preside over the ruling party's congress in December.

The Zanu-PF earlier sacked him as party leader, and gave him less than 24 hours to resign as president or be impeached.

His grip on power has weakened since the military intervened last week in a row over who should succeed him.

