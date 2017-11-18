Zimbabwe crisis: BBC reporters cover drama via Twitter

A number of BBC correspondents are in Zimbabwe to cover what may be the last few days in power of President Robert Mugabe.

They have been reflecting the scenes on the streets via social media throughout Saturday.

From early on Saturday morning it was clear that Zimbabweans are living in momentous times, with thousands celebrating what appears to be the end of an era.

As celebrating protesters hugged soldiers and cheered them for their role in moving against Mr Mugabe, one man told the BBC the day was "about a new beginning" - out with the old and in with the new.

Those on the streets were supported by the army - the BBC's Fergal Keane saw two soldiers hoisted on to the shoulders of the cheering crowd - and members of the ruling Zanu-PF party. Even war veterans - who until last year were loyal to the president - are now saying that it is time for Mr Mugabe to depart. Zimbabwe seems collectively exhilarated that the president's day are numbered.

Mr Mugabe, 93, had been under house arrest since the army takeover on Wednesday, but on Friday he made his first public appearance. He spoke only to open the graduation at a university of which he is chancellor. Saturday's demonstrations suggested he now has few supporters on the streets or in the ranks of government.

Such unity in a country which has often been beset by bitter political divisions is highly unusual.

Some protesters even spoke of the end of authoritarian rule and of "taking Zimbabwe back" outside the headquarters of the governing Zanu-PF party.

Whatever the outcome of the army's negotiations with Mr Mugabe about his future, Saturday is likely to be a day that will be remembered for a long time to come.