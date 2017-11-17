Africa

Africa's top shots: 10-16 November 2017

  • 17 November 2017
A selection of the best photos from across Africa this week.

South African sporting fans react with disappointment following the announcement of the winning candidate to host the 2023 Rugby World Cup at a public viewing area in Sammy Marks Square, Pretoria on November 15, 2017. Pre-vote favourites South Africa complained that the bidding process to host the 2023 World Cup had gone "opaque" over the last two weeks as it lost out to rival bidders France on November 15, 2017. The French were highly critical of an evaluation report which said South Africa should be chosen. The remaining members of the World Rugby Council disagreed with the report and voted overwhelmingly for France. Image copyright Empics

There is disappointment in Pretoria, South Africa, on Wednesday as it narrowly missed out to France on hosting the Rugby World Cup in 2023. South Africa had been expected to win the vote after an independent review recommended they stage the tournament.

Moroccans celebrate November 11, 2017 in Marrakech following Morocco"' victory over Ivory Coast in their FIFA 2018 World Cup Africa Qualifier to participate the FIFA 2018 World Cup. Image copyright AFP

At the other extreme of the continent, in Marrakech, Morocco, it is smiles all round after they beat Ivory Coast on Saturday, securing their place in the Football World Cup in Russia next year.

A woman casts her ballot for the Equatorial Guinea legislative elections in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, 12 November 2017. Image copyright EPA

Elections dominated the continent once more this week. This woman casts her vote in Equatorial Guinea's legislative elections on Sunday.

Kenyan police shield themselves from the rain November 14, 2017 outside the supreme court in Nairobi Image copyright AFP

In Kenya, two soldiers shelter from the rain under some interesting-looking umbrellas as they guard the Supreme Court in Nairobi. Judges here are considering a bid to nullify the results of the 26 October vote - itself a rerun of the presidential election in August.

Toy helicopters are sold in the central business district (CBD) of the Zimbabwean capital Harare on November 16, 2017 Image copyright AFP

Further south, a trader peddles his wares in Harare, Zimbabwe, a day after the country's military took control. Army chiefs say they are rooting out criminals within the ruling party Zany-PF, but intend to hand power back to civilians.

Workers wait for costumers at a market in Khartoum, Sudan November 11, 2017. Image copyright Reuters

A few days earlier, on Saturday in Khartoum, Sudan, traders were also hoping to attract a bit of business. These men appear to be selling tools.

Ghanaian model Nana Akua Addo poses on the red carpet during the All Africa Music Awards in Lagos on November 12, 2017 Image copyright AFP

Ghanaian model Nana Akua Addo adds a hint of the extreme during her appearance on the red carpet at the All Africa Music Awards in Lagos, Nigeria, last Sunday.

A visitor walks near artefacts inside the Egyptian Museum in Cairo, Egypt November 15, 2017. Image copyright Ronald Grant

In Egypt, a photographer offers us a fresh perspective on mummies in a Cairo museum on Wednesday. The Museum of Egyptian Antiquities opened earlier this year.

A man on a bike drives past a wall with portraits of Argentine-born guerrilla leader Ernesto "Che" Guevara (1928-1967) (L) and former Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi (1942-2011) in a quarter of Abidjan on November 14, 2017. Image copyright AFP

History, art and sport come together in this picture, taken in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, on Tuesday. A man cycles past graffiti of Che Guevara (left) and former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.

Two women look at artworks by Nigerian artist Taiye Idahor on exhibit at the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa (Zeitz MOCAA) at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town, South Africa 15 November 2017 Image copyright EPA

In Cape Town, South Africa, it is all about art since the opening of the new Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa (Zeitz MOCAA) at the V&A Waterfront. These women take a closer look at work by Nigerian artist Taiye Idahor on Wednesday - when entry is free for all citizens of Africa.

