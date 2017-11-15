Image copyright Reuters Image caption Armoured vehicles were seen taking up positions on roads outside Harare on Tuesday

Soldiers are reported to have taken over the headquarters of Zimbabwe's national broadcaster, ZBC, amid a growing political crisis.

Explosions have also been reported in the capital, Harare, but the cause is unclear.

Earlier, the country's ambassador in South Africa denied talk of a coup.

It comes as Zimbabwe's ruling party accused the country's army chief of "treasonable conduct" after he warned of a possible military intervention.

General Constantino Chiwenga had challenged President Robert Mugabe after he sacked the vice-president.

Gen Chiwenga said the army was prepared to act to end purges within Mr Mugabe's Zanu-PF party.

Tensions were raised further on Tuesday when armoured vehicles were seen taking up positions on roads outside Harare, although their purpose was unclear.

Some staff at ZBC were manhandled when soldiers took over their offices in Harare, sources told Reuters.

Workers were told that they "should not worry", a source added, and that soldiers were only there to protect the site.

Soon afterwards, witnesses reported three loud explosions in the city centre, although the exact location is unclear.

The US State Department said it was "closely monitoring" the situation in Zimbabwe and urged all parties to resolve disputes "calmly and peacefully".

The US embassy in Harare tweeted that it would be closed on Wednesday "due to ongoing uncertainty".

There has been no word so far from 93-year-old President Mugabe or his representatives.

The Zimbabwean ambassador to South Africa, Isaac Moyo, had told Reuters that the government was "intact" and dismissed any talk of a possible coup as "just social media claims".

Mr Mugabe sacked Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa last week, amid a row over succession.

Mr Mnangagwa had previously been seen as an heir to the president, but First Lady Grace Mugabe is now the clear front-runner.

The Zanu-PF party said Gen Chiwenga's comments were "calculated to disturb national peace... [and] incite insurrection".

The party said it would never succumb to military threats, and that it "reaffirms the primacy of politics over the gun".

The leader of Zanu-PF's youth wing, Kudzai Chipanga, said the general did not have the full support of the entire military.

"It is our country and future at stake and we will not let any individual military man interfere with the leader of the party and legitimately voted president of this country," he told reporters on Tuesday.

The youth wing is a strong supporter of Grace Mugabe.

Gen Chiwenga's warning of possible military intervention came on Monday at a news conference at army headquarters where he was surrounded by senior army officers.

He said the "purging" within Zanu-PF was "clearly targeting members of the party with a liberation background", referring to the country's struggle for independence.

"We must remind those behind the current treacherous shenanigans that when it comes to matters of protecting our revolution, the military will not hesitate to step in," he said.

Mr Mnangagwa is one such veteran of the 1970s war which led to independence.