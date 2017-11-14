Zimbabwe: Army chief accused of 'treasonable conduct'
Zimbabwe's ruling party has accused the country's army chief of "treasonable conduct" after he warned of a possible military intervention in politics.
General Constantino Chiwenga had challenged President Robert Mugabe over his sacking of the vice-president.
He said the army was prepared to act to end purges within Mr Mugabe's Zanu-PF party.
The party said his comments were "clearly calculated to disturb national peace… [and] incite insurrection".
In a statement, the party said it would never succumb to military threats.