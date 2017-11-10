Africa

Africa's top shots: 3-9 November 2017

  • 10 November 2017
  • From the section Africa

A selection of the best photos from across Africa this week.

Ivorians take part in the festival of Abissa in Grand-Bassam, Ivory Coast, 04 November 2017. The feast of the Abissa, a feast of rejoicing organized by the N"Zima community to symbolize the concepts of democracy and social justice. The N"Zima, a people of Ghanaian origin, finds herself around her leader and to the sounds of the tams-tams to take stock of the past year, and eventually denounce the injustices committed, or confess them publicly within the framework As part of a request for forgiveness to the people and an repentance. The festival of Abissa is celebrated each year between the end of October and the beginning of November. Image copyright EPA

A festival to repent and rejoice is held in Ivory Coast's resort town of Grand Bassam on Saturday...

Ivorians take part in the festival of Abissa in Grand-Bassam, Ivory Coast, 04 November 2017. The feast of the Abissa, a feast of rejoicing organized by the N"Zima community to symbolize the concepts of democracy and social justice. The N"Zima, a people of Ghanaian origin, finds herself around her leader and to the sounds of the tams-tams to take stock of the past year, and eventually denounce the injustices committed, or confess them publicly within the framework As part of a request for forgiveness to the people and an repentance. The festival of Abissa is celebrated each year between the end of October and the beginning of November. Image copyright EPA

The Nzema people attend what they call the Abissa, or Question, festival. It is named so because they ask the question: Do the Nzema deserve to enter the New Year?...

Awoulae TANOE Amon King of Grand-Bassam is transported during the festival of Abissa in Grand-Bassam, Ivory Coast, 04 November 2017. The feast of the Abissa, a feast of rejoicing organized by the N'Zima community to symbolize the concepts of democracy and social justice. The N'Zima, a people of Ghanaian origin, finds herself around her leader and to the sounds of the tams-tams to take stock of the past year, and eventually denounce the injustices committed, or confess them publicly within the framework As part of a request for forgiveness to the people and an repentance. The festival of Abissa is celebrated each year between the end of October and the beginning of November. Image copyright EPA

The monarch, along with a "worthy" child, is carried through Grand Bassam...

Ivorians take part in the festival of Abissa in Grand-Bassam, Ivory Coast, 04 November 2017. The feast of the Abissa, a feast of rejoicing organized by the N"Zima community to symbolize the concepts of democracy and social justice. The N"Zima, a people of Ghanaian origin, finds herself around her leader and to the sounds of the tams-tams to take stock of the past year, and eventually denounce the injustices committed, or confess them publicly within the framework As part of a request for forgiveness to the people and an repentance. The festival of Abissa is celebrated each year between the end of October and the beginning of November Image copyright EPA

To the sounds of tam-tams, some people cross-dress to mimic those who wronged them in the past year. Once all is forgiven, they rejoice the birth of the New Year.

Nigerian Afrobeat musician Lamoj, popularly called Fela"s Ghost, sings during the Lagos International Trade Fair on November 4, 2017 in Lagos. Afrobeat musician Lamoj, also called Fela"s Ghost, is preparing to launch his album styled after late Afrobeat legend Fela Anikulakpo-Kuti. Image copyright AFP

On the same day, Afrobeat musician Lamoj performs at an international trade fair in Nigeria's commercial capital, Lagos. Lamoj is planning to release an album styled after the legendary Fela Kuti.

Zimbabwean worshippers and congregants from various indigenous church denominations perform and dance as they wait to be addressed by Zimbabwe first lady Grace Mugabe (not in picture) at a religious gathering rally organised by Zimbabwean ruling party Zimbabwe African National Union- Patriotic Front (Zanu PF) Harare Youth Province on 5 November Image copyright AFP

On Sunday, Zimbabweans sing and dance at a political-cum-religious rally held in the capital, Harare...

Zimbabwean worshippers and congregants from various indigenous church denominations listen to Zimbabwe first lady addressing a rally on November 5, 2017 in Harare Image copyright AFP

Most of the crowd was made up of members of local church denominations...

Supporters of Zimbabwe"s President gather at his party headquarters to show support to Grace Mugabe becoming the party"s next Vice President after the dismissal of Emerson Mnangagwa November 8 2017 Image copyright AFP

The youth wing of the ruling Zanu-PF party organised the event, showing loyalty to First Lady Grace Mugabe...

President Robert Mugabe listens to his wife Grace Mugabe at a rally of his ruling ZANU-PF party in Harare, Zimbabwe, November 8, 2017 Image copyright AFP

She was there with her 93-year-old husband, President Robert Mugabe. Mrs Mugabe gave a fiery speech, as she positions herself to succeed her husband.

Moustafa, 15, carries white yarn rolls at Salama"s tannery in Cairo, Egypt, 07 November 2017. Salama started working when he was seven years old during the reign of King Farouk over Egypt because, according to him, the police used to arrest unemployed males of all ages. Now, after almost 70 years, Salama"s tannery is the only one left in the old part of Cairo. The yarn produced is used for shoe laces, mattresses upholstery, ballet dance outfits, Image copyright EPA

On Tuesday, Moustafa, 15, carries white yarn rolls at the only remaining tannery in the old part of Cairo, Egypt's capital...

Salama, 76, owner of the tannery, dyes white yarn rolls inside his tannery in Cairo, Egypt, 07 November 2017. Salama started working when he was seven years old during the reign of King Farouk over Egypt because, according to him, the police used to arrest unemployed males of all ages. Now, after almost 70 years, Salama"s tannery is the only one left in the old part of Cairo. The yarn produced is used for shoe laces, mattresses upholstery, ballet dance outfits, and suits. Image copyright EPA

Aged 76, the owner, Salama, has been working at the tannery since he was six.

Libyan fishermen moor their boat at Tripoli harbour, Libya November 3, 2017. Image copyright EPA

In Libya's capital Tripoli, fishermen moor their boat in the harbour...

Libyan walks at the fish market in Tripoli, Libya November 3, 2017 Image copyright Reuters

Their catch is on display at the fish market.

An old typewriter on display at the South African Police Service"s (SAPS) Heritage Services Museum in Muizenberg, Cape Town, South Africa, 09 November 2017. South Africa has one of the highest violent crime rates in the world with a very high rate of murders, assaults, rapes and other crimes. The South African Police Service"s has released the crime statistics for 2017 showing as many as 2,129,001 serious crimes were recorded in 2017 an increase from 2015/16. The SAPS Heritage Services Museum dating back to before 1874 portrais various era"s of South African policing and documents famous crimes whilst also giving the visitor a view into a prison cell, courtroom and charge office. Image copyright EPA

While in this photo taken on Thursday, an old typewriter is on show at a police museum in South Africa's coastal city of Cape Town...

A 1913-1957 era charge office on exhibit at the South African Police Service"s (SAPS) Heritage Services Museum in Muizenberg, Cape Town, South Africa 09 November 2017. South Africa has one of the highest violent crime rates in the world with a very high rate of murders, assaults, rapes and other crimes.The South African Police Service"s has released the crime statistics for 2017 showing as many as 2,129,001 serious crimes were recorded in 2017 an increase from 2015/16. The SAPS Heritage Services Museum dating back to before 1874 portrais various era"s of South African policing and documents famous crimes whilst also giving the visitor a view into a prison cell, courtroom and charge office Image copyright EPA

The museum also has an exhibit of a 1913-1957 era charge office.

President Uhuru Kenyatta (L), Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby (C), and Kenyan opposition leader of the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition Raila Odinga (R) pose for a photograph after a ceremony at the All Saints Anglican Church in Nairobi, Kenya November 5, 2017. Image copyright Reuters

On Sunday, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby was at All Saints, the church's seat of power in Kenya. The cleric was flanked by two powerful Kenyan politicians, President Uhuru Kenyatta and his rival, Raila Odinga. All Saints is celebrating its centenary this year.

Images courtesy of AFP, EPA, PA and Reuters

Around the BBC