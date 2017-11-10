Africa's top shots: 3-9 November 2017
A selection of the best photos from across Africa this week.
A festival to repent and rejoice is held in Ivory Coast's resort town of Grand Bassam on Saturday...
The Nzema people attend what they call the Abissa, or Question, festival. It is named so because they ask the question: Do the Nzema deserve to enter the New Year?...
The monarch, along with a "worthy" child, is carried through Grand Bassam...
To the sounds of tam-tams, some people cross-dress to mimic those who wronged them in the past year. Once all is forgiven, they rejoice the birth of the New Year.
On the same day, Afrobeat musician Lamoj performs at an international trade fair in Nigeria's commercial capital, Lagos. Lamoj is planning to release an album styled after the legendary Fela Kuti.
On Sunday, Zimbabweans sing and dance at a political-cum-religious rally held in the capital, Harare...
Most of the crowd was made up of members of local church denominations...
The youth wing of the ruling Zanu-PF party organised the event, showing loyalty to First Lady Grace Mugabe...
She was there with her 93-year-old husband, President Robert Mugabe. Mrs Mugabe gave a fiery speech, as she positions herself to succeed her husband.
On Tuesday, Moustafa, 15, carries white yarn rolls at the only remaining tannery in the old part of Cairo, Egypt's capital...
Aged 76, the owner, Salama, has been working at the tannery since he was six.
In Libya's capital Tripoli, fishermen moor their boat in the harbour...
Their catch is on display at the fish market.
While in this photo taken on Thursday, an old typewriter is on show at a police museum in South Africa's coastal city of Cape Town...
The museum also has an exhibit of a 1913-1957 era charge office.
On Sunday, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby was at All Saints, the church's seat of power in Kenya. The cleric was flanked by two powerful Kenyan politicians, President Uhuru Kenyatta and his rival, Raila Odinga. All Saints is celebrating its centenary this year.
Images courtesy of AFP, EPA, PA and Reuters