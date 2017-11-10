Africa

Africa week for pictures: 3-9 November 2017

  • 10 November 2017
  • From the section Africa

Some of di best photos from all over Africa and about Africans dis week.

Ivorians take part in the festival of Abissa in Grand-Bassam, Ivory Coast, 04 November 2017. The feast of the Abissa, a feast of rejoicing organized by the N"Zima community to symbolize the concepts of democracy and social justice. The N"Zima, a people of Ghanaian origin, finds herself around her leader and to the sounds of the tams-tams to take stock of the past year, and eventually denounce the injustices committed, or confess them publicly within the framework As part of a request for forgiveness to the people and an repentance. The festival of Abissa is celebrated each year between the end of October and the beginning of November. Image copyright EPA

Festival to take repent and rejoice happen for Ivory Coast jolloficate town of Grand Bassam on Saturday...

Ivorians take part in the festival of Abissa in Grand-Bassam, Ivory Coast, 04 November 2017. The feast of the Abissa, a feast of rejoicing organized by the N"Zima community to symbolize the concepts of democracy and social justice. The N"Zima, a people of Ghanaian origin, finds herself around her leader and to the sounds of the tams-tams to take stock of the past year, and eventually denounce the injustices committed, or confess them publicly within the framework As part of a request for forgiveness to the people and an repentance. The festival of Abissa is celebrated each year between the end of October and the beginning of November. Image copyright EPA

Di Nzema people go for wetin dem dey call di Abissa, or Question, festival. Dem give am dat name because dem dey ask di question: Di Nzema people deserve to enter di New Year so?...

Awoulae TANOE Amon King of Grand-Bassam is transported during the festival of Abissa in Grand-Bassam, Ivory Coast, 04 November 2017. The feast of the Abissa, a feast of rejoicing organized by the N'Zima community to symbolize the concepts of democracy and social justice. The N'Zima, a people of Ghanaian origin, finds herself around her leader and to the sounds of the tams-tams to take stock of the past year, and eventually denounce the injustices committed, or confess them publicly within the framework As part of a request for forgiveness to the people and an repentance. The festival of Abissa is celebrated each year between the end of October and the beginning of November. Image copyright EPA

Dem carry di King monarch, and im "worthy" pickin for Grand Bassam...

Ivorians take part in the festival of Abissa in Grand-Bassam, Ivory Coast, 04 November 2017. The feast of the Abissa, a feast of rejoicing organized by the N"Zima community to symbolize the concepts of democracy and social justice. The N"Zima, a people of Ghanaian origin, finds herself around her leader and to the sounds of the tams-tams to take stock of the past year, and eventually denounce the injustices committed, or confess them publicly within the framework As part of a request for forgiveness to the people and an repentance. The festival of Abissa is celebrated each year between the end of October and the beginning of November Image copyright EPA

Some people dance to sound from gong, come cross-dress like those people wey do dem bad for di past one year. When forgiveness don happen, dem go rejoice enter di New Year.

Nigerian Afrobeat musician Lamoj, popularly called Fela"s Ghost, sings during the Lagos International Trade Fair on November 4, 2017 in Lagos. Afrobeat musician Lamoj, also called Fela"s Ghost, is preparing to launch his album styled after late Afrobeat legend Fela Anikulakpo-Kuti. Image copyright AFP

On di same day, one Afrobeat musician Lamoj perform for international trade fair for Nigeria commercial capital, Lagos. Lamoj dey plan to release im album wey be like music of legend Fela Kuti.

Zimbabwean worshippers and congregants from various indigenous church denominations perform and dance as they wait to be addressed by Zimbabwe first lady Grace Mugabe (not in picture) at a religious gathering rally organised by Zimbabwean ruling party Zimbabwe African National Union- Patriotic Front (Zanu PF) Harare Youth Province on 5 November Image copyright AFP

On Sunday, Zimbabwe people sing and dance for political-and-religious rally wey dem do for di capital, Harare...

Zimbabwean worshippers and congregants from various indigenous church denominations listen to Zimbabwe first lady addressing a rally on November 5, 2017 in Harare Image copyright AFP

Most of di crowd na members from different-different local church dem...

Supporters of Zimbabwe"s President gather at his party headquarters to show support to Grace Mugabe becoming the party"s next Vice President after the dismissal of Emerson Mnangagwa November 8 2017 Image copyright AFP

Di youth side of di ruling Zanu-PF party organise event, to show say dem dey loyal to First Lady Grace Mugabe...

President Robert Mugabe listens to his wife Grace Mugabe at a rally of his ruling ZANU-PF party in Harare, Zimbabwe, November 8, 2017 Image copyright AFP

She been dey dia with im 93-year-old husband, President Robert Mugabe. Mrs Mugabe give one very hot speech, as she dey plan to become president after her husband.

Moustafa, 15, carries white yarn rolls at Salama"s tannery in Cairo, Egypt, 07 November 2017. Salama started working when he was seven years old during the reign of King Farouk over Egypt because, according to him, the police used to arrest unemployed males of all ages. Now, after almost 70 years, Salama"s tannery is the only one left in the old part of Cairo. The yarn produced is used for shoe laces, mattresses upholstery, ballet dance outfits, Image copyright EPA

On Tuesday, Moustafa, 15, carry big thread for di only dye factory wey remain for di old part of Cairo wey be Egypt capital...

Salama, 76, owner of the tannery, dyes white yarn rolls inside his tannery in Cairo, Egypt, 07 November 2017. Salama started working when he was seven years old during the reign of King Farouk over Egypt because, according to him, the police used to arrest unemployed males of all ages. Now, after almost 70 years, Salama"s tannery is the only one left in the old part of Cairo. The yarn produced is used for shoe laces, mattresses upholstery, ballet dance outfits, and suits. Image copyright EPA

Age 76, di owner, Salama, don dey work for di dye factory since im be six years old.

Libyan fishermen moor their boat at Tripoli harbour, Libya November 3, 2017. Image copyright EPA

For Libya capital Tripoli, fishermen tie dia boat for di harbour...

Libyan walks at the fish market in Tripoli, Libya November 3, 2017 Image copyright Reuters

Dem put fish wey dem catch for di fish market.

An old typewriter on display at the South African Police Service"s (SAPS) Heritage Services Museum in Muizenberg, Cape Town, South Africa, 09 November 2017. South Africa has one of the highest violent crime rates in the world with a very high rate of murders, assaults, rapes and other crimes. The South African Police Service"s has released the crime statistics for 2017 showing as many as 2,129,001 serious crimes were recorded in 2017 an increase from 2015/16. The SAPS Heritage Services Museum dating back to before 1874 portrais various era"s of South African policing and documents famous crimes whilst also giving the visitor a view into a prison cell, courtroom and charge office. Image copyright EPA

Meanwhile, for inside dis photo wey dem snap on Thursday, one old typewriter dey on show for police museum for Cape Town, South Africa...

A 1913-1957 era charge office on exhibit at the South African Police Service"s (SAPS) Heritage Services Museum in Muizenberg, Cape Town, South Africa 09 November 2017. South Africa has one of the highest violent crime rates in the world with a very high rate of murders, assaults, rapes and other crimes.The South African Police Service"s has released the crime statistics for 2017 showing as many as 2,129,001 serious crimes were recorded in 2017 an increase from 2015/16. The SAPS Heritage Services Museum dating back to before 1874 portrais various era"s of South African policing and documents famous crimes whilst also giving the visitor a view into a prison cell, courtroom and charge office Image copyright EPA

Di museum dey also show things wey dem use for charge office from 1913 to 1957.

President Uhuru Kenyatta (L), Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby (C), and Kenyan opposition leader of the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition Raila Odinga (R) pose for a photograph after a ceremony at the All Saints Anglican Church in Nairobi, Kenya November 5, 2017. Image copyright Reuters

On Sunday, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby been dey All Saints, di church headquarters for Kenya. Di Archbishop been get di two powerful Kenyan politician beside am - President Uhuru Kenyatta and im rival, Raila Odinga. All Saints dey celebrate 100 years dis year.

Images courtesy of AFP, EPA, PA and Reuters