Some of di best photos from all over Africa and about Africans dis week.

Image copyright EPA

Festival to take repent and rejoice happen for Ivory Coast jolloficate town of Grand Bassam on Saturday...

Image copyright EPA

Di Nzema people go for wetin dem dey call di Abissa, or Question, festival. Dem give am dat name because dem dey ask di question: Di Nzema people deserve to enter di New Year so?...

Image copyright EPA

Dem carry di King monarch, and im "worthy" pickin for Grand Bassam...

Image copyright EPA

Some people dance to sound from gong, come cross-dress like those people wey do dem bad for di past one year. When forgiveness don happen, dem go rejoice enter di New Year.

Image copyright AFP

On di same day, one Afrobeat musician Lamoj perform for international trade fair for Nigeria commercial capital, Lagos. Lamoj dey plan to release im album wey be like music of legend Fela Kuti.

Image copyright AFP

On Sunday, Zimbabwe people sing and dance for political-and-religious rally wey dem do for di capital, Harare...

Image copyright AFP

Most of di crowd na members from different-different local church dem...

Image copyright AFP

Di youth side of di ruling Zanu-PF party organise event, to show say dem dey loyal to First Lady Grace Mugabe...

Image copyright AFP

She been dey dia with im 93-year-old husband, President Robert Mugabe. Mrs Mugabe give one very hot speech, as she dey plan to become president after her husband.

Image copyright EPA

On Tuesday, Moustafa, 15, carry big thread for di only dye factory wey remain for di old part of Cairo wey be Egypt capital...

Image copyright EPA

Age 76, di owner, Salama, don dey work for di dye factory since im be six years old.

Image copyright EPA

For Libya capital Tripoli, fishermen tie dia boat for di harbour...

Image copyright Reuters

Dem put fish wey dem catch for di fish market.

Image copyright EPA

Meanwhile, for inside dis photo wey dem snap on Thursday, one old typewriter dey on show for police museum for Cape Town, South Africa...

Image copyright EPA

Di museum dey also show things wey dem use for charge office from 1913 to 1957.

Image copyright Reuters

On Sunday, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby been dey All Saints, di church headquarters for Kenya. Di Archbishop been get di two powerful Kenyan politician beside am - President Uhuru Kenyatta and im rival, Raila Odinga. All Saints dey celebrate 100 years dis year.

