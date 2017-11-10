Africa week for pictures: 3-9 November 2017
Some of di best photos from all over Africa and about Africans dis week.
Festival to take repent and rejoice happen for Ivory Coast jolloficate town of Grand Bassam on Saturday...
Di Nzema people go for wetin dem dey call di Abissa, or Question, festival. Dem give am dat name because dem dey ask di question: Di Nzema people deserve to enter di New Year so?...
Dem carry di King monarch, and im "worthy" pickin for Grand Bassam...
Some people dance to sound from gong, come cross-dress like those people wey do dem bad for di past one year. When forgiveness don happen, dem go rejoice enter di New Year.
On di same day, one Afrobeat musician Lamoj perform for international trade fair for Nigeria commercial capital, Lagos. Lamoj dey plan to release im album wey be like music of legend Fela Kuti.
On Sunday, Zimbabwe people sing and dance for political-and-religious rally wey dem do for di capital, Harare...
Most of di crowd na members from different-different local church dem...
Di youth side of di ruling Zanu-PF party organise event, to show say dem dey loyal to First Lady Grace Mugabe...
She been dey dia with im 93-year-old husband, President Robert Mugabe. Mrs Mugabe give one very hot speech, as she dey plan to become president after her husband.
On Tuesday, Moustafa, 15, carry big thread for di only dye factory wey remain for di old part of Cairo wey be Egypt capital...
Age 76, di owner, Salama, don dey work for di dye factory since im be six years old.
For Libya capital Tripoli, fishermen tie dia boat for di harbour...
Dem put fish wey dem catch for di fish market.
Meanwhile, for inside dis photo wey dem snap on Thursday, one old typewriter dey on show for police museum for Cape Town, South Africa...
Di museum dey also show things wey dem use for charge office from 1913 to 1957.
On Sunday, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby been dey All Saints, di church headquarters for Kenya. Di Archbishop been get di two powerful Kenyan politician beside am - President Uhuru Kenyatta and im rival, Raila Odinga. All Saints dey celebrate 100 years dis year.
