Mugabe sacks 'disloyal' vice-president

Zimbabwe's Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been removed from his post, the country's information minister says.

Mr Mnangagwa, 75, displayed "traits of disloyalty", Information Minister Simon Khaya Moyo said.

His removal makes it more likely that President Robert Mugabe's wife Grace will follow in her husband's footsteps as leader of Zimbabwe.

She had earlier called on her husband to remove his vice-president.

"Mr Mnangagwa's conduct in discharge of his duties is inconsistent with the responsibilities," Information Minister Simon Moyo said.

"The Vice-President has exhibited traits of disloyalty", he added.

Mr Mnangagwa, a former intelligence chief, had been a leading candidate to succeed President Mugabe.