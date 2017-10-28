Africa

Explosions rock Somali capital

  • 28 October 2017
  • From the section Africa
Breaking News image

Somali capital rocked by two explosions in quick succession, two weeks after huge bomb killed more than 350 people

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.