Image caption Electoral commission returning officers say only two officials out of 399 turned up in Kisumu county

Journalists and social media users in Kenya have been posting images of apparently deserted polling stations as the main opposition staged a boycott of the re-run presidential election.

President Uhuru Kenyatta was declared the winner in an August vote, but the result was later annulled.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga later called for a boycott of the re-run vote, saying flaws that marred the August election had not been fixed.

We have collected some of the most striking images posted on social media.

The Wall Street Journal's Africa correspondent, Matina Stevis, visited polling stations throughout the day.

Some polling stations that had been busy with opposition voters during the first vote appeared to be virtually empty.

Journalist and photographer Tristan McConnell drew attention to the disparity between numbers registered to vote and those who actually turned up to vote in this constituency.

Radio France Internationale reporter Daniel Finnan tried to gauge the turnout in various polling stations.

Zoe Flood, who chairs the Foreign Correspondents' Association of East Africa, found similarly low numbers at Bohra primary school.

Radio and television host Mzazi Willy M Tuva found a couple of chickens at a polling station, writing (partly in Swahili): "The people of Western Kenya are very well represented in the polls!"