A selection of the best photos from across Africa and of Africans elsewhere in the world this week.

Image copyright AFP

Casablanca's Mohamed VI stadium was bathed in red light on Saturday as fans of Morocco's Wydad Casablanca beat Algeria's USM Alger to reach the CAF Champions League final.

Image copyright AFP

Creations by Nigeria's Amede take the floor on Wednesday at the Lagos Fashion and Design Week, which aims to support and promote the Nigerian and African fashion industry.

Image copyright Reuters

Peace in Kenya appears to be a theme for these two men take a selfie during the country's Mashujaa Day (Heroes' Day) celebrations in Nairobi last Friday - a public holiday...

Image copyright AFP

But confrontation and tension came ahead of the country's repeat presidential vote - here a man holds a burning stick as opposition supporters demonstrate at a burning barricade in Nairobi's Kibera slum on Wednesday...

Image copyright Reuters

There was more trouble on Thursday, the day of the vote: Here a man in watches from a safe distance in Kibera as protesters clash with riot police...

Image copyright AFP

Whiles these members of Kenya's Legio Maria Church are affected by teargas during clashes in Nairobi's Mathare suburb on election day.

Image copyright Reuters

African migrants sit by the side of a road on Saturday as they wait for work in the Libyan city of Misrata.

Image copyright Reuters

A girl refugee from South Sudan is pictured at the Nguenyyiel refugee camp on Tuesday, during a visit by the US Ambassador to the UN to the Gambella Region of Ethiopia.

Image copyright EPA

A Mandela Walk Together event in Westminster, London, on Monday was attended by his widow Graca Machel and former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan as well as other influential figures and members of the public.

Image copyright Reuters

A "magical" experience was had by British adventurer Tom Morgan above South Africa on Friday - he flew 25km (15.5 miles) strapped to a camping chair suspended from 100 helium balloons.

Image copyright EPA

And a South African surfer Mike Schlebach takes part in a surfing event off Cape Town on Monday, riding waves in excess of 5m (16ft).

Images courtesy of AFP, EPA, PA and Reuters