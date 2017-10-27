Africa

Africa's top shots: 20-26 October 2017

  • 27 October 2017
  • From the section Africa

A selection of the best photos from across Africa and of Africans elsewhere in the world this week.

Wydad Casablanca fans celebrate a goal against USM Alger during the CAF Champions league semi-final on 21/10/2017 at Casablanca's Mohamed VI stadium in Casablanca. Image copyright AFP

Casablanca's Mohamed VI stadium was bathed in red light on Saturday as fans of Morocco's Wydad Casablanca beat Algeria's USM Alger to reach the CAF Champions League final.

Models display creations by Amede at the Lagos Fashion and Design Week in Lagos 25/10/2017 Image copyright AFP

Creations by Nigeria's Amede take the floor on Wednesday at the Lagos Fashion and Design Week, which aims to support and promote the Nigerian and African fashion industry.

Two men take a selfie during Kenya's Mashujaa Day (Heroes' Day) celebrations at Uhuru park in Nairobi 20/10/2017 Image copyright Reuters

Peace in Kenya appears to be a theme for these two men take a selfie during the country's Mashujaa Day (Heroes' Day) celebrations in Nairobi last Friday - a public holiday...

A man holds a burning stick as opposition supporters demonstrate at a burning barricade in Kibera, Nairobi, 25/10/2017 Image copyright AFP

But confrontation and tension came ahead of the country's repeat presidential vote - here a man holds a burning stick as opposition supporters demonstrate at a burning barricade in Nairobi's Kibera slum on Wednesday...

A man watches as protesters clash with riot police attempting to disperse supporters of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga in Kibera slums of Nairobi. 26/10/2017 Image copyright Reuters

There was more trouble on Thursday, the day of the vote: Here a man in watches from a safe distance in Kibera as protesters clash with riot police...

Members of the Legio Maria Church react while being affected by tear gas during clashes between the police and opposition supporters in Mathare, Nairobi, Kenya - Thursday 26 October 2017 Image copyright AFP

Whiles these members of Kenya's Legio Maria Church are affected by teargas during clashes in Nairobi's Mathare suburb on election day.

African migrants sit on the side of a road as they wait for work in Misrata, Libya 22/10/2017 Image copyright Reuters

African migrants sit by the side of a road on Saturday as they wait for work in the Libyan city of Misrata.

A South Sudanese refugee girl is seen at the Nguenyyiel refugee camp during a visit by US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley (not pictured) to the Gambella Region, Ethiopia October 24, 2017. Image copyright Reuters

A girl refugee from South Sudan is pictured at the Nguenyyiel refugee camp on Tuesday, during a visit by the US Ambassador to the UN to the Gambella Region of Ethiopia.

Graca Machel, ex UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan (R) and ex Chile President Ricardo Lagos (C) take part in a Mandela Walk Together event in Westminster, Central London, Britain, 23/10/2017. Image copyright EPA

A Mandela Walk Together event in Westminster, London, on Monday was attended by his widow Graca Machel and former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan as well as other influential figures and members of the public.

Tom Morgan, from Bristol-based company The Adventurists, flies in a chair with large party balloons tied to it near Johannesburg, South Africa 20/10/2017 Image copyright Reuters

A "magical" experience was had by British adventurer Tom Morgan above South Africa on Friday - he flew 25km (15.5 miles) strapped to a camping chair suspended from 100 helium balloons.

South African surfer Mike Schlebach surfing, Cape Town, South Africa - Monday 23 October 2017 Image copyright EPA

And a South African surfer Mike Schlebach takes part in a surfing event off Cape Town on Monday, riding waves in excess of 5m (16ft).

Images courtesy of AFP, EPA, PA and Reuters

Related Topics

Around the BBC