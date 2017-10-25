Image copyright EPA Image caption Two Supreme Court judges disagreed with the majority verdict

Kenya's Supreme Court has been hit by a shortage of judges to hear a petition calling for the cancellation of the repeat election planned for Thursday.

Chief Justice David Maraga said not enough of the court's seven judges were available to hear the case.

The deputy chief justice's bodyguard was shot by gunmen on Tuesday.

Mr Maraga said that Philomena Mwilu "was not in a position to come court". Her bodyguard is receiving treatment at a hospital in the capital, Nairobi.

He said one of his other colleague was unwell and is out of the country receiving treatment. Two were "unable to come to court" and another who is out of the capital "has been unable to get a flight" to be present for the court hearing.

Mr Maraga apologised to all parties.