Africa

Africa's top shots: 13-19 October 2017

  • 20 October 2017
  • From the section Africa

A selection of the best photos from across Africa and of Africans elsewhere in the world this week.

Sandra Kouadio poses with her hairstyle in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, October 13, 2017. Image copyright Reuters

In Ivory Coast's main city Abidjan, Sandra Kouadio takes time off to pose with her latest hairstyle...

Simon Nkendoh poses at his hairdressing saloon as he waits for customers in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, October 13, 2017 Image copyright Reuters

While Simon Nkendoh waits for clients at his salon in the city.

A Congolese fashion model is seen whilst she prepares her makeup backstage ahead of the Kinshasa Fashion Week on October 14, 2017 in Kinshasa. Image copyright AFP

The next day in the Democratic Republic Congo's capital, models prepare backstage for Kinshasa Fashion Week...

A Congolese fashion model is seen whilst she prepares her makeup backstage ahead of the Kinshasa Fashion Week on October 14, 2017 in Kinshasa. Image copyright AFP

Some make-up artists had to rely on mobile phone lights to make the models picture-perfect...

A model displays a creation by Congolese fashion designer during the Kinshasa Fashion Week on October 13, 2017 in Kinshasa Image copyright JOHN WESSELS

While this model later takes to the stage in a marquee, displaying a creation by a Congolese designer.

Traditional Moroccan knights ride in an equestrian show during the Festival of Tbourida, a competition between the Moroccan tribes, in Al-Jadidah, Morocco, 18 October 2017. Tbourida is a traditional exhibition of horsemanship in the Maghreb performed during cultural festivals and to close Maghrebi wedding celebrations. The performance consists of a group of horse riders, all wearing traditional clothes, who charge along a straight path at the same speed so as to form a line, the pickup speed and then at the end of the charge, fire into the sky using old muskets or muzzle-loading rifles Image copyright EPA

On Wednesday, Moroccan knights ride in an equestrian show in el-Jadida city, south of Casablanca...

Traditional Moroccan knights fire in an equestrian show during the Festival of Tbourida, a competition between the Moroccan tribes, in Al-Jadidah, Morocco, 18 October 2017. Tbourida is a traditional exhibition of horsemanship in the Maghreb performed during cultural festivals and to close Maghrebi wedding celebrations. The performance consists of a group of horse riders, all wearing traditional clothes, who charge along a straight path at the same speed so as to form a line, the pickup speed and then at the end of the charge, fire into the sky using old muskets or muzzle-loading rifles. Image copyright EPA

The performance sees horse riders charging along a straight path at the same speed in a line, then pick up speed and at the end of the charge, fire into the sky using old muskets or muzzle-loading rifles.

A group of colourful Odissi classical dancers from Kolkata, India do their final touch of make-up backstage before taking part on the two day Diwali (Festival of Lights) Hindu festival celebrations at the old Drive-Inn in Durban, on October 14, 2017. The two-day festival attracts over 100,000 visitors. The festival celebrations include, parading of floats, chariots, singing of devotional songs, dances, games, face painting, food stalls of vegetarian food, clothing, display of toys and jewellery. Young people also get the opportunity to showcase their cultural and spiritual talents Image copyright AFP

While on Thursday, classical dancers do their final touch of make-up before performing at a celebration of Diwali, the Hindu Festival of Lights, at an old drive-in in South Africa's coastal city of Durban.

Dancers perform during the First Ladies of West Africa Conference on child labour, in Abidjan on October 17, 2017. Image copyright AFP

Meanwhile, these dancers perform on Tuesday at the First Ladies of West Africa conference held to campaign against child labour.

Liberian students parade to celebrate International Day of the Girl child in a suburb outside Monrovia, Liberia 18th October 2017 Image copyright EPA

The next day in Liberia's capital Monrovia, children carry the message of gender equality on their heads as the country founded by freed US slaves celebrates Day of the Girl Child...

Liberians read from a 'Daily Talk' chalkboard by a roadside in Monrovia, Liberia. 17th October 2017. Liberians who can not afford to buy a newspaper, get information from a public chalkboard and the results of the just ended Presidential and General elections. Image copyright EPA

While a day earlier, people who cannot afford newspapers or mobile internet data follow presidential election results on Daily Talk chalkboard, at a busy intersection in the city. A run-off will be held next month after ex-football star George Weah failed to defeat Vice-President Joseph Boakai by an outright majority.

Cost effective container flats are stacked on top of each other in the Maboneng district of downtown Johannesburg, South Africa, 16 October 2017. There are 100 apartments in the building and 3 retail spaces that use the shipping containers as a base Image copyright EPA

While back in South Africa's main city of Johannesburg on Monday, people walk past cost-effective container flats stacked on top of each other in the district of Maboneng.

Graffiti on the wall of a building in the trendy Maboneng district of downtown Johannesburg, South Africa, 16 October 2017. The area has been uplifted over the past five years as a process of re-development of the once downtrodden downtown district that has brought safety, business and more tourists into the area Image copyright EPA

The once-downtrodden area is becoming trendy, following a redevelopment programme launched by city officials.

Dortmund's Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates after scoring 1:0 during the German first division Bundesliga football match Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig in Dortmund, western Germany, on October 14, 2017 Image copyright AFP

On Saturday, Gabonese football striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates after scoring the winning goal for German first division club Dortmund in their home game against RB Leipzig.

Images courtesy of AFP, EPA, PA and Reuters

Related Topics

Around the BBC