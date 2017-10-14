At least 20 people have been killed in a massive blast that tore through one of the busiest junctions in Somalia's capital Mogadishu.

A truck packed with explosives detonated at the entrance of a hotel, security official Mohamed Adan told Reuters news agency.

Police captain Mohamed Hussein said more than 15 were injured, AP reports.

Police officials have warned the death toll may rise. It is not yet known who was behind the blast.

Capt Hussein earlier confirmed to Reuters: "It was a truck bomb. It exploded at the K5 Junction. There are casualties but we do not know the exact amount as the scene is still burning."

Mogadishu resident Muhidin Ali said it was "the biggest blast I have ever witnessed, it destroyed the whole area".

Images from the area shared on social media show a scene of devastation.

No-one has yet said they were behind the blast.

The Somali government is fighting a war against the al-Qaeda linked al-Shabab group.