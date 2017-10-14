Planes crashes into sea off Ivory Coast in heavy rain
- 14 October 2017
- From the section Africa
An aircraft has crashed into the sea off Ivory Coast, shortly after taking off from the international airport of the main city, Abidjan.
It was a cargo plane carrying freight for the French army, security sources told local news site Koaci.
It crashed in heavy rain and the wreckage was swept back towards the shore near Port-Bouët.