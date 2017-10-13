Africa

Africa's week in pictures: 6 - 12 October 2017

  • 13 October 2017
A selection of the best photos from across Africa and of Africans elsewhere in the world this week.

Somali children dive, play and swim in front of the ruins of an old building on the coastal district of Hamarweyne, in Mogadishu on Friday. Image copyright AFP

Somali boys take time out on Friday to dive, play and swim in front of the ruins of an old building in the coastal district of Hamarweyne, in Mogadishu.

A man in a traditional costume performs ahead of the Rugby test match between South Africa (Springboks) and New Zealand (All Blacks) at Newlands Rugby stadium on October 7, 2017 in Cape Town. / AF Image copyright AFP

In South Africa, a man dressed in traditional costume performs before a rugby match between the Springboks and New Zealand's All Blacks in Cape Town on Saturday.

A picture taken on October 8, 2017 in Accra shows burnt vehicles on the site where a gas tanker caught fire, triggering explosions at two fuel stations on the evening of October 7, 2017. At least three people were killed and dozens injured after a tanker truck carrying natural gas caught fire in Ghana"s capital, Accra, triggering explosions at two fuel stations, emergency services said on October 8, 2017. / A Image copyright AFP

The aftermath of a fire on Saturday after a truck carrying natural gas caught fire in the Ghanaian capital, Accra, triggering deadly explosions.

Models presents creations by Ivorian designer Miss Zahui during the Afrik Fashion Show in Abidjan 07/10/2017 Image copyright EPA

Models don designs by Ivory Coast designer Miss Zahui at the Afrik Fashion Show in Abidjan on Saturday.

A model shows off a creation by Angolan fashion designer Nadir Tati on Sunday during her show at Lisbon Fashion Week in Lisbon Image copyright EPA

Another continent, another show. This time Lisbon, where an outfit by Angolan fashion designer Nadir Tati graces the catwalk during Fashion Week on Sunday.

Women watch Egypt play Congo in a 2018 World Cup Qualifier in Stadium, Alexandria, Egypt - 08/10/2018 Image copyright Reuters

The 2018 World Cup qualification match between Egypt and Congo Brazzaville gets rapt attention at the Borg El Arab Stadium in Alexandria on Sunday...

Egyptian men watch their natiional team play Congo Brazzaville on a big TV screen Image copyright EPA

To Egyptians' delight, their side won 2-1, meaning a place in the finals for the first time in nearly two decades.

Morocco Mohamed el-Morabity, pours water on his face as he runs to win the first edition of the Ultra Mirage El Djerid marathon in the desert near the southwestern Tunisian city of Tozeur on October 7, 2017. The Ultra Mirage El Djerid marathon is a 100 kilometres ultra marathon across the largest salt pan of the Sahara Desert. Image copyright AFP

Some athletes spent the weekend covering 100km in the deserts of Tunisia. Morocco's Mohamed el-Morabity, who won, gets much-needed liquid refreshment here.

Supporters of Georgia Weah's Coalition for Democratic Change party listen for results from Liberia's presidential and general elections on the radio Image copyright EPA

A day after Tuesday's vote in Liberia, supporters of Georgia Weah's Coalition for Democratic Change are glued to the radio to find out who is their new president.

Riot policemen stand guard as supporters of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition protest in Nairobi, Kenya 11/10/2017 Image copyright Reuters

Riot policemen stand guard as supporters of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (Nasa) protest in Nairobi on Wednesday...

Supporters of Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta are dispersed along a street in Nairobi, Kenya 11/10/2017 Image copyright Reuters

....and the forces of law and order are also keeping an eye on supporters of Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta, too.

A man walks past a huge graffiti artwork depicting elephants in downtown Johannesburg, South Africa, 10 October 2017. The artwork by "Falko" is part of the newly formed graffiti tours that take people through the streets of the city to introduce them to the graffiti and who painted them. Image copyright EPA

A huge work in central Johannesburg by graffiti artist "Falko", snapped on Wednesday, forms part of new tours that show people round the city and introduce the painter.

Ballet dancers from the Joburg Ballet prepare backstage to enter the show during the final rehearsal for Snow White-The Ballet, Johannesburg, South Africa, 12 October 2017. Image copyright EPA

Still with the arts in South Africa, dancers with the Joburg Ballet prepare on Thursday to go on stage during the final rehearsal for Snow White-The Ballet,

