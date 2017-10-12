Death of the Nile
- 12 October 2017
- From the section Africa
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The River Nile serves as a lifeline to millions of people across East Africa and Egypt but is under threat from population growth, pollution and climate change.
Some Egyptian fishermen say the water is now so toxic that they dare not eat the fish they catch.
TAP HERE to find out more.