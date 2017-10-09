Image copyright AFP/Boko Haram Image caption Boko Haram is fighting to create an Islamic state in the region

The first in a series of trials of more than 6,600 people, accused of being members of militant Islamist group Boko Haram, has opened in Nigeria.

The trials are being held in secret by civilian court judges at a military facility in north-central Kainji town.

Rights activists say they are concerned about the lack of transparency in what has been described as the biggest terrorism trials in Nigeria's history.

Some 20,000 people have been killed in Boko Haram's eight-year insurgency.