Tunisia health minister Slim Chaker dies after charity run

  • 9 October 2017
Slim Chaker attends a parliamentary session ahead of a vote of confidence in the prime minister"s reshuffled government, on September 11, 2017, in Tunis. Image copyright AFP
Image caption Slim Chaker became health minister only last month

Tunisia's health minister has died of a heart attack after taking part in a charity marathon to help fight cancer.

Slim Chaker, 56, fell ill after running some 500 metres, and died in a military hospital, the health ministry said.

Prime Minister Youssef Chahed said he had lost a brother and colleague who had died "doing a noble humanitarian act".

The marathon was held in the coastal town of Nabeul on Sunday to raise funds to build a cancer clinic for children.

Mr Chaker was appointed health minister last month in a major cabinet reshuffle.

