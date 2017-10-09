From the section

Image copyright AFP Image caption Slim Chaker became health minister only last month

Tunisia's health minister has died of a heart attack after taking part in a charity marathon to help fight cancer.

Slim Chaker, 56, fell ill after running some 500 metres, and died in a military hospital, the health ministry said.

Prime Minister Youssef Chahed said he had lost a brother and colleague who had died "doing a noble humanitarian act".

The marathon was held in the coastal town of Nabeul on Sunday to raise funds to build a cancer clinic for children.

Mr Chaker was appointed health minister last month in a major cabinet reshuffle.