A Kenyan MP says an investigation has been launched into a fire at Nairobi's Gikomba market, where firefighters and traders are trying to salvage damaged property.

Devolution Minister Mwangi Kiunjuri says the fire at the market on Friday morning, one of several in the past five years, could be the result of arson.

Gikomba is a popular second-hand clothes market but is also renowned as the centre of the capital's informal economy, attracting a diverse group of traders.

One vendor told the BBC he had lost 250 bales of clothing, worth an estimated $23,000 (£17,600).

Firefighters struggled to access the area, according to local reports, because of congestion and bad roads in the market.

Local media also say city authorities appealed to private operators of fire engines to assist in putting out the fire.

