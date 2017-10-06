Africa

Africa's top shots: 29 September-5 October 2017

  • 6 October 2017
A selection of the best photos from across Africa and of Africans elsewhere this week.

Maitre Gims (L) pulls the beard of his wax look alike at the Musee Grevin wax museum in Paris, France - Monday 2 October 2017 Image copyright AFP
Image caption Maitre Gims (L), a rapper born in the Democratic Republic of Congo, poses next to a wax sculpture of himself as its unveiling at the Musee Grevin wax museum in France's capital, Paris, on Monday.
Moroccan military planes release trails of white smoke Casablanca, Morocco - Saturday 30 September 2017 Image copyright AFP
Image caption Moroccan military planes release trails of white smoke in Casablanca to mark the 60th anniversary of the national airline Royal Air Maroc on Saturday...
A girl reaches up towards military paragliders in Casablanca, Morocco - Saturday 30 September 2017 Image copyright AFP
Image caption Moroccan military paragliders also took part in the display watched by crowds on the seafront.
Women attend the Frelimo congress in Maputo, Mozambique - Sunday 1 October 2017 Image copyright EPA
Image caption The next day, creative tailoring is on display at the ruling Frelimo party congress in Mozambique. The material is emblazoned with the face of Filipe Nyusi, Mozambique's president and Frelimo leader.
Angolan model Maria Borges taking part in a L'Oreal fashion show in Paris, France - Sunday 1 October 2017 Image copyright AFP
Image caption On the same day, Angolan model Maria Borges takes part in a fashion show on a catwalk set up on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris.
Moroccan actress Nadia Kounda kisses her award for her award for best actress, El-Gouna, Egypt - Friday 29 September 2017 Image copyright AFP
Image caption Moroccan actress Nadia Kounda kisses the award for her role in the film Volubilis at a film festival in the Egyptian Red Sea resort of El-Gouna on Friday.
People taking part in the Irreecha festival in Bishoftu, Ethiopia - Sunday 1 October 2017 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption A couple sprinkle themselves with water on Sunday during celebrations for Irreecha, the thanksgiving festival of the Oromo people in the Ethiopian town of Bishoftu...
Men march at the Irreecha festival in Ethiopia - Sunday 1 October 2017 Image copyright AFP
Image caption The annual event marks the end of the rainy season. Last year, a deadly stampede at the festival sparked anti-government unrest.
A man catapults a stone in Kisumu, Kenya - Monday 2 October 2017 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption The next day, a Kenyan opposition protester, demanding the sacking of electoral officials ahead of the re-run of the presidential poll, throws stones at riot policemen in Kisumu.
A man taking a selfie in Nairobi, Kenya - Wednesday 4 October 2017 Image copyright AFP
Image caption In the Kibera slum in Kenya's capital, Nairobi, on Wednesday, a resident takes a selfie along a railway track.
People carrying crates of beer away from a truck, near Johannesburg, South Africa - Friday 29 September 2017 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption People help themselves to beer from a truck that crashed on a motorway outside South Africa's city of Johannesburg on Friday.
Canoeists on Emmarencia Dam in central Johannesburg, South Africa - Tuesday 3 October 2017 Image copyright EPA
Image caption Four days later, canoeists train in the early morning fog on the Emmarencia Dam in central Johannesburg.
Migrants on a wood boat in the Mediterranean - Saturday 30 September 2017 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Migrants on a wooden boat await rescue from a German vessel some 50 nautical miles (90 nautical kilometres) north of the Tunisian-Libyan land border on Saturday.
Chess players in Khartoum, Sudan - Friday 29 September 2017 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption And competitors search for checkmate during the Sudan National Chess Championship in preparation for the Olympics in the capital, Khartoum, on Friday.

Images courtesy of AFP, EPA and Reuters

