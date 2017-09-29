Africa

Africa's week in pictures: 22 - 28 September 2017

  • 29 September 2017
A selection of the best photos from across Africa and of Africans elsewhere in the world this week.

A church choir performs during the Meskel Festival to commemorate the discovery of the true cross on which Jesus Christ was crucified on at the Meskel Square in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Image copyright Reuters

In Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, a church choir performs at Meskel, the first big festival of the Ethiopian religious year.

A choir member blows a traditional trumpet during the Meskel Festival Image copyright Reuters

A boy blows a traditional trumpet at the festival, which took place on Tuesday.

An Ethiopian Orthodox deacon carries a cross during the Meskel Festival to commemorate the discovery of the true cross on which Jesus Christ was crucified on at the Meskel Square in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Image copyright Reuters

The Orthodox Christian festival commemorates the finding of the true cross in the 4th Century AD.

A Senegalese woman prays in front of the grave of a loved one as she marks the 15th anniversary of the sinking of the ship 'Le Joola' on September 26, 2017 in Dakar. Ceremonies marking the 15th anniversary of Senegal's Joola ferry tragedy, in which nearly 1,900 people died are taking place in Dakar Image copyright AFP/Getty Images

On the same day, a Senegalese woman kneels in front of a grave to mark the 150th anniversary of the sinking of the ferry, Joola.

A Senegalese woman walks past graves as family and friends visit to mark the 15th anniversary of the sinking of the ship 'Le Joola' Image copyright AFP/Getty Images

At least 1,800 people died when the ferry sank in 2002, more than the 1,563 people who died when the Titanic sank in 1912.

A woman looks at an exhibit in the main hall of the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary African Art in Cape Town on September 22, 2017. Image copyright AFP

On Friday, a woman looks at an exhibit at the opening of Africa's biggest modern art gallery in South Africa's coastal city of Cape Town.

Visitors walk past a sculpture by South African artist Nicholas Hlobo in the main hall of the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary African Art in Cape Town on September 22, 2017. Africa's largest museum dedicated to the continent's contemporary art opened to the public in Cape Town on September 22, becoming the region's most significant new cultural space in decades. Image copyright AFP

A sculpture by South African artist Nicholas Hlobo is on display at the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary African Art.

Pastor Evan Mawarire holds a Zimbabwean flag as he is escorted to the police cells, in Harare, Zimbabwe, September 26, 2017 Image copyright Reuters

Zimbawean Pastor Evan Mawarire holds the national flag as he is escorted to the police cells in the capital, Harare, on Tuesday. Pastor Mawarire, who is the ounder of #ThisFlag movement, has been charged with subversion for criticising President Robert Mugabe's government and its handling of the economic crisis.

A man washes cola nuts on 25 September 2017, in Anyama. Ivory coast is the first exporting country for cola, and second producer after Nigeria Image copyright AFP

A man washes kola nuts on Monday in Ivory Coast's south-eastern Anyama city. Ivory Coast is the world's second-largest kola nut producer. Rich in caffeine, the bitter-tasting nut is chewed throughout West Africa.

Sudanese women walk by decorated camels on their way to receive President Omar al-Bashir as he visits the headquarters of the Rapid Support Forces, a paramilitary force backed by the Sudanese government to fight rebels and guard the Sudan-Libya border, in the town of Umm al-Qura, northwest of Nyala in South Darfur province Image copyright AFP/Getty Images

In Sudan, women walk by camels to receive President Omar al-Bashir on a visit to the headquarters of the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group in Darfur.

Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir delivers a speech during a visit to the village of Shattaya in South Darfur Image copyright AFP/Getty Images

Mr Bashir's government relies on the force to fight rebels, and to guard Sudan's border with mostly lawless Libya.

