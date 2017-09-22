Africa

Africa's week in pictures: 15 - 21 September 2017

A selection of the best photos from across Africa and of Africans elsewhere in the world this week.

Daniel Laruelle of South Africa walks on the line during the Highline Extreme event in Moleson peak, western Switzerland on September 15, 2017. Fifty of the Worlds best slackliners compete until September 17, 2017 on six different lines ranging from 45 metres to 304 metres. Image copyright AFP

South African Daniel Laruelle competes at the Highline Extreme event in Switzerland on Friday. Fifty of the world's best slackliners, as they are known, walk across six tightropes ranging in height from 45 to 304 metres.

Rugby Union - Championship - New Zealand All Blacks vs South Africa Springboks - Auckland, New Zealand - September 16, 2017 A fan of South Africa"s Springboks wears a headdress and novelty glasses. Image copyright Reuters

Another day, another display of South African single-mindedness. This Springboks supporter appears in high spirits despite South Africa's crushing 57-0 defeat by New Zealand's All Blacks in the Rugby Union Championship on Saturday.

Undated handout photo issued by the Fairtrade Foundation of Fairtrade gold miners in Uganda. Mobile phones could use precious metal which supports better conditions for small-scale miners in Africa under a scheme to supply Fairtrade gold to technology supply chains. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Thursday September 21, 2017. See PA story ENVIRONMENT Gold. Image copyright PA

On Thursday, gold miners in Uganda search for nuggets on the same day that the Fairtrade Foundation announces its first shipment of Fairtrade gold from Uganda.

A woman looks on at ancient Egyptian inscriptions inside Maya"s tomb at Saqqara"s ancient burial grounds in Giza, Egypt, 16 September 2017. Image copyright EPA

A visitor to Maya's tomb in Giza, Egypt, admires the ancient artefacts on Saturday. The tomb is part of the Saqqara burial grounds which are thought to date back to 2,700 BC.

Ethiopia"s Zayd Hailu competes during the women"s junior individual time trial at the UCI Cycling Road World Championships on September 18, 2017 in Bergen, Norway. Image copyright AFP

Junior Ethiopian cyclist Zayd Hailu competes at the UCI Cycling Road World Championships in Norway on Tuesday, unaware that moments later her bicycle will be stolen. The 17-year-old said the bike was worth three years' wages. She was understandably relieved to recover her stolen property the following day, reportedly with the help of volunteers from a Facebook group called On a bike in Bergen (in Norwegian).

Supporters of Raila Odinga, the leader of The National Super Alliance (NASA) opposition coalition and its presidential candidate, cheer as they listen to Odinga"s speech during his campaign rally in Nairobi, Kenya, 17 September 2017. Odinga once again reiterated that opposition will not take part in presidential election re-run unless the electoral body Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is reconstituted by removing some of its officials. The presidential election re-run is set for 17 October 2017. Image copyright EPA

On Sunday, supporters of Kenyan presidential challenger Raila Odinga cheers as he addresses a campaign rally in the capital Nairobi. Despite his successful petition to the Supreme Court to annul last month's presidential election results over voting irregularities, Mr Odinga has since said that he and his opposition coalition will not take part in a re-run unless the electoral commission replaces key members of staff.

One and half year-old male camel "Junior" is decorated with flags as his owner takes part in a voluntary campaign to support Kenya"s president and his Jubilee Party in Nairobi on September 18, 2017. Doubts are growing over Kenya"s ability to hold a rerun of its presidential election in just one month as key players remain unable to agree on how to conduct a credible vote, analysts say. Bickering on all sides and confusion over the process have only increased as the clock ticks down to the October 17 vote, called after the Supreme Court annulled the initial August election, citing widespread irregularities. Image copyright AFP

The next day, a young camel by the name of Junior looks unimpressed at being drafted in by its owner to demonstrate in support of the governing Jubilee Party. Following doubts about whether the necessary election materials and processes will be ready for the original date of 17 October, the re-run has been delayed by nine days.

Abdou Razak (C) of Togo demonstrates with others against President Faure GnassingbÃ© in Dag Hammarskjold Plaza outside the UN in New York on September 19, 2017. Image copyright AFP

As the world's media turn towards the UN General Assembly in New York, Togo opposition supporters in the US seize the opportunity to make themselves heard. These protesters, pictured on Tuesday, are among the hundreds of thousands of Togolese people to have taken to the streets in the past weeks to demand constitutional change and the resignation of President Faure Gnassingbé.

A migrant holds his baby on the MV Aquarius rescue ship after being rescued by SOS Mediterranee organisation during a search and rescue (SAR) operation in the Mediterranean Sea, off the Libyan Coast, September 15, 201 Image copyright Reuters

A baby is clutched by its father after their rescue by non-governmental body SOS Méditerranée during a search and rescue operation for migrants off the Libyan coast on Friday.

