Where is Nambia? President Trump 'invents' African country
- 21 September 2017
- From the section Africa
"Nambia's health system is increasingly self-sufficient," said US President Donald Trump at a lunch with African leaders in New York on Wednesday, reeling off a list of their nations' achievements.
But no such country exists.
Could the US leader have been referring to Namibia? Zambia? Or perhaps, The Gambia?
Social media users wasted no time in offering their own explanations.
Nambia (n)— Elnathan John (@elnathan_john) September 20, 2017
Country in global south created in 2017 due to the frequency of Namibians having sexual relations with Zambians and Gambians.
End of Twitter post by @elnathan_john
I too, have travelled to #Nambia pic.twitter.com/GzRBeL8EWe— Lil Uzi Rouge (@whimsikal) September 20, 2017
End of Twitter post by @whimsikal
So what would the 'Nambian' flag look like? https://t.co/c2hTj2StIn— ina skosana (@inaskosana) September 21, 2017
End of Twitter post by @inaskosana
According to researchers, Nambia's #1 export is Covfefe. Huge deal in the works to increase trade. Very, very big deal.— OkayAfrica (@okayafrica) September 20, 2017
End of Twitter post by @okayafrica
Footage of the Prince of #Nambia leaving the @UN after meeting with @realDonaldTrump. // @KagroX @dailykos pic.twitter.com/85vXKH5Q2E— ((((JoshuaWarren)))) (@JoshWarrun) September 20, 2017
End of Twitter post by @JoshWarrun
Some bristled at President Trump's comments about Africa's "tremendous business potential".
"I have so many friends going to your countries trying to get rich. I congratulate you, they're spending a lot of money," Mr Trump said.
"It [represents] huge amounts of different markets... It's really become a place they have to go, that they want to go."
"My friends go to your countries to get rich" = Colonalisers. @realDonaldTrump could you at least learn how to pronounce Namibia? #NAMBIA— Lau van Overbeek (@lauvancrus) September 20, 2017
End of Twitter post by @lauvancrus
Others defended Mr Trump, saying that aside from the "Nambia" blunder, he made some valid points.
The population of sub-Saharan Africa is about to DOUBLE. That’s an unbelievable economic opportunity.— Ian Koski (@iankoski) September 20, 2017
China knows it and invests mightily.
End of Twitter post by @iankoski