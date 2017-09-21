Image copyright AFP Image caption President Trump also met African leaders at the G7 summit in May

"Nambia's health system is increasingly self-sufficient," said US President Donald Trump at a lunch with African leaders in New York on Wednesday, reeling off a list of their nations' achievements.

But no such country exists.

Could the US leader have been referring to Namibia? Zambia? Or perhaps, The Gambia?

Social media users wasted no time in offering their own explanations.

Skip Twitter post by @elnathan_john Nambia (n)

Country in global south created in 2017 due to the frequency of Namibians having sexual relations with Zambians and Gambians. — Elnathan John (@elnathan_john) September 20, 2017 Report

Some bristled at President Trump's comments about Africa's "tremendous business potential".

"I have so many friends going to your countries trying to get rich. I congratulate you, they're spending a lot of money," Mr Trump said.

"It [represents] huge amounts of different markets... It's really become a place they have to go, that they want to go."

Others defended Mr Trump, saying that aside from the "Nambia" blunder, he made some valid points.