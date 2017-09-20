Image copyright AFP Image caption Anti-government protests don spread across di country

Togo go see more demonstrations across di country because of di political crisis wey don make area people dey call for di introduction of presidential term limits.

Tori be say people for di West African country never ready stop to enter street dey protest dey go.

Faure Gnassingbé don be Head of State since 2005 when im take over from im Papa wey be Gnassingbé Eyadema; di Papa seize power for coup for 1967, seven years after Togo independence.

Dis anti-government protests start for August, and e don spread reach di whole country.

So far, na mainly peaceful demonstrations dey go on, and organizers dey claim say na about 800,000 people out of di total population of 6.6 million na im enter street for 19 August.

On 17 September, di country Bishops dem put their support for di opposition.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Dis opposition supporters dey pray for all-night vigil

Image copyright AFP Image caption Di protests dey largely peaceful but some clashes bin dey between people and riot police

Why di government and opposition no fit settle dis matter for Parliament?

Di government don try before to solve di disagreement inside parliament.

On Tuesday 19 September, lawmakers vote to change di constitution and to introduce two-term limit before di next presidential election for 2020.

Togo Protest: Wetin we know

Dis change go need referendum before e fit happen.

Di matter go dey settle den…

No be so.

Di opposition boycott di vote; dem claim say Tuesday parliamentary session na hide-hide plan by government to make world people believe say dem go change, and dis plan fit allow President Gnassingbé to stay for power until 2030.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Faure Gnassingbé inherit power from im Papa

Some opposition politicians say make di President to step down immediately, and none of dem want am to stand for 2020.

Dem say Mr Gnassingbé don already dey do im third term, since im take over from im Papa for 2005, and dem re-elect am for 2010 and 2015.

Di opposition want make dem bring back one paragraph for di 1992 constitution wey say "no matter what anybody no go serve more than two terms."

Di Gnassingbé government dey 50 years old. Why e take dis long before Togolese people dey protest?

Dis no be di first time.

For 2005, na about 500 people die as government dey try control opposition protest.

Togo Protest: Watch as things dey happen

Wetin different dis time?

For many years, di south part of di country dey against government but di Gnassingbé family get all di support from di north, where im come from.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Tikpi Atchadam, na leader of di National Panafrican Party (PNP)

Dis time some of di biggest demonstrations don take place for cities like Sokodé for di center-north, and Dapaong and Mango for di north.

Dis na new opposition, and their leader wey bi Tikpi Atchadam dey di National Panafrican Party (PNP), wey come from di north.

Wetin government don do?

Dem don cut off all mobile 3G data to try prevent people to use social media.

Di government don also call dia own supporters to demonstrate.

Those ones dey accuse Mr Atchadam of links to Islamist radicals, but so far, evidence no dey, to support dis allegations.