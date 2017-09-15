Africa

Africa's week in pictures: 8 - 14 September 2017

  • 15 September 2017
  • From the section Africa

A selection of the best photos from across Africa and of Africans elsewhere in the world this week.

A man sells socks along a street in Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria September 12, 2017 Image copyright Reuters

On Wednesday a hawker plies his wares in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos.

A passenger stands as another sits, holding on to the inside roofline of the taxi-van as they ride to their destinations of Limete Municipality in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, September 12, 2017 Image copyright Reuters

The previous day, a commuter poses inside a minibus taxi in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo.

A student ties a scalf on her head as she prepares to ride a bicycle after the school hours at Hausari junior secondary school in Michika village, northeast Nigeria June 12, 2017 Image copyright Reuters

While school's out for one student in Michika village, north-east Nigeria.

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe (seated R) and his wife Grace Mugabe (L) arrive aboard a vintage Rolls Royce before the official opening of the Fourth Session of the Eighth Parliament of Zimbabwe in Harare, Zimbabwe, 12 September 2017. The Fifth Session will be the last before the 2018 elections of which the date is yet to be set. Image copyright EPA

On the other side of the continent, Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe chooses an entirely different form of transport to take him to the official opening of parliament in Harare...

Members of the Presidential Guard stand guard outside the House of Parliament before the official opening of the Fourth Session of the Eighth Parliament of Zimbabwe in Harare, Zimbabwe, 12 September 2017. The Fifth Session will be the last before the 2018 elections of which the date is yet to be set. Image copyright EPA

... while members of the Presidential Guard await his arrival.

Leipzig"s Guinean midfielder Naby Keita and his teammates celebrates after scoring during German first division Bundesliga football match between Hamburger SV and RB Leipzig in Hamburg on September 8, 2017. Image copyright AFP

On Friday, RB Leipzig's Guinean midfielder Naby Keita celebrates after scoring during the German first division football match against Hamburg.

Guingamp"s French-Congolese defender Jordan Ikoko (L) vies with Lyon"s Dutch defender Kenny Tete (bottom) during the French L1 football match Lyon (OL) vs Guingamp (EAG), on September 10, 2017 at the Groupama stadium in DÃ©cines-Charpieu near Lyon, southeastern France. Image copyright AFP

Meanwhile in Lyon on Sunday, Guingamp's French-Congolese defender Jordan Ikoko vies with Lyon's Dutch defender Kenny Tete.

Liberians paints their bodies during a Green rally to mark the official Launch of opposition Liberty Party (LP) Presidential candidate, Charles Walker Brumskine (not pictured) campaign, at the party headquarters in Monrovia, Liberia, 09 September 2017. The Presidential and General Elections are scheduled for 10 October 2017, and Liberians are to elect a new president to succeed incumbent President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf. The 2017 Presidential election is expected to be Liberia"s first peaceful transition of power from a democratically elected President to another after almost four decades. Image copyright AHMED JALLANZO

Earlier that weekend in Monrovia, Liberia, supporters of the opposition Liberty Party decided to mark the official launch of their campaign by donning green wigs and lathering themselves in white paint.

A Malawi traditional dancer among other participants marches during the Harare International Carnival street parade in Harare, Zimbabwe, 09 September 2017. The carnival started on 01 September 2017 and a street party was held to officially open the carnival whose aim is to promote Zimbabwe as a safe tourist destination and to give local and foreign revellers the opportunity to interact with various cultures around the world. Image copyright EPA

On Saturday, a child looks on bemused as a Malawian traditional dancer marches during the Harare International Carnival...

A Malawi traditional dancer among other participants marches during the Harare International Carnival street parade in Harare, Zimbabwe, 09 September 2017. The carnival started on 01 September 2017 and a street party was held to officially open the carnival whose aim is to promote Zimbabwe as a safe tourist destination and to give local and foreign revellers the opportunity to interact with various cultures around the world. Image copyright EPA

... another from the same dance troupe gets a slightly warmer response in the same spot in downtown Harare.

Fish is prepared during the annual Grill Festival on September 10, 2017 in Abidjan, a gastronomic fair bringing together thousands from various ethnic groups to the Ivorian capital Image copyright AFP

Later that day, a chef gets ready for Abidjan's annual Grill Festival.

Images courtesy of AFP, EPA, Getty Images and Reuters

Related Topics

Around the BBC