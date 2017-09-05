Lesotho army chief Khoantle Motsomotso shot dead

Image copyright AFP Image caption Thomas Thabane, prime minster since June, is expected to address the nation about the killings

The head of Lesotho's army, Lt Gen Khoantle Motsomotso, and two other senior officers have been killed in a shootout at a barracks in the capital, Maseru.

Eyewitnesses said the officers burst into the army chief's office and shot him before being killed by guards.

The situation in Maseru has been described as tense with the military and police patrolling the streets.

Lesotho has had periods of instability marked by coups or attempted coups.

There have been three elections in the past three years, the most recent being in June, with none producing a clear majority for the winning party.

Prime Minister Thomas Thabane, leader of the All Basotho Convention, now heads a coalition government.

In 2014 Mr Thabane fled to South Africa, fearing that he would be targeted in an assassination attempt.