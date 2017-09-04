Kenya election: Date set for Kenyatta-Odinga re-run

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption President Kenyatta says he is ready to take on his opponents at the ballot box

Kenya's presidential election will be re-run on 17 October after the original result was annulled, the electoral body has announced.

The election commission head said that only President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga would be on the ballot paper.

Mr Kenyatta had been declared the winner, with 54% of the vote.

But Mr Odinga complained of widespread irregularities and the Supreme Court declared the first poll null and void.

The opposition has demanded that some Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) officials be removed before the re-run to ensure that the problems are not repeated.

In a shock verdict, the Supreme Court announced on Friday that the IEBC had not complied with parts of the constitution during the transmission of the results but said it would give further details within 21 days.

In announcing the new date, IEBC chair Wafula Chebukati said it was "imperative that a detailed judgement... is released in order to allow the commission to identify areas that require improvement".